Beterbiev vs Smith undercard set for Jan 13

The Beterbiev vs Smith undercard is set for the New Year as the light-heavyweight titles go up between two stars.

On January 13th next year, the Centre Vidéotron will host one of the most impressive boxing cards in recent years in Quebec.

The unified world light-heavyweight champion, Artur Beterbiev, puts his belts on the line against the former super-middleweight monarch, now the number one contender in the light-heavyweight division, Callum Smith.

Beterbiev vs Smith undercard

In addition to this highly anticipated bout for boxing enthusiasts, three other championship fights will take place: Christian Mbilli defending his WBC Continental Americas title against Rohan Murdock, Jason Moloney attempting to claim the WBO world bantamweight belt from Saul Sanchez, and Imam Khataev having the opportunity to secure his first professional career title, the NABF against Rodolfo Gomez Jr. Leila Beaudoin, Wilkens Mathieu, Christopher Guerrero, Mehmet Unal, and Moreno Fendero will also take part in this already historic gala!

EOTTM’s new recruit, Imam Khataev (5-0, 5 KOs), managed to impress the Montreal organization’s fans in his 2 outings in Quebec, with a performance marked by devastating power and solid technical abilities.

The challenge will be elevated for him, currently ranked 184th globally, as he faces the 68th-ranked American standing at 6’3”, Rodolfo Gomez Jr (14-7-3, 10 KOs), in a scheduled 10-round bout for the NABF light-heavyweight title. Nicknamed “Cobrita,” Gomez Jr has accumulated 125 rounds of experience, besides being a tough boxer known for the wars he’s fought, notably against Diego Pacheco and Ahmed Elbiali.

Tension will be high for Leila Beaudoin’s return (10-1, 1 KO) to Quebec City since her professional debut in October 2019 as she faces a significant challenge. She will confront the opponent who handed her the only defeat of her career on May 23rd in Cuernavaca, Mexico: Elizabeth Chavez Espinoza (4-4-3).

A decision vehemently contested by the EOTTM protege, currently ranked 8th globally according to Boxrec and 14th in the IBF super-featherweight rankings, who hopes to erase this mark from her record with a performance leaving no room for doubt.

Quebec

“I’m really looking forward to avenging my defeat and having the Quebec crowd behind me for this fight. I’m prepared to deliver a flawless performance, dominate Espinoza from the 1st to the last round. There will be no room for doubt in the judges’ minds on January 13th at the Centre Vidéotron. I’m coming with a fierce determination and making it my duty!” says Leila Beaudoin.

It will also be a memorable event for Wilkens Mathieu (5-0, 3 KOs) who will finally be able to showcase his talent in front of his hometown on January 13th. A Quebec native, celebrating his 19th birthday a few days earlier, he aims to gift himself a striking victory against his opponent, whose name will be revealed later.

“It will be a great birthday gift for me to start this new year by fighting in Quebec. Knowing the boxing fans in the area, I’m convinced they’ll create an electrifying atmosphere, and that energy will fuel me in the ring! It’ll be an explosive fight to kick off the year and for the fans in my hometown!” said Wilkens Mathieu.

For his 10th career fight, #5 Canadian in the welterweight division, Christopher Guerrero (9-0, 5 KOs), aims to continue his streak of 5 spectacular victories by KO. He will face Sergio Garcia Herrera (7-3, 4 KOs), who makes his 2nd visit to Canada, having handed the #3 Canadian, Adrian Bembridge, his only career defeat by stopping him in the 2nd round last March. An intense battle is expected given the pace adopted by the Montrealer in his recent fights and the equally explosive offensive style of his opponent.

EOTTM

Still in the light-heavyweight division, spectators will have the opportunity to witness the Turkish-origin boxer Mehmet Unal (7-0, 6 KOs) in an 8-round fight against Dragan Lepei (22-6-2, 10 KOs). Also representing the 160 lb division, the charismatic southpaw nicknamed “the Soldier,” Moreno Fendero (2-0, 1 KO), will face Victor Hugo Flores (7-2, 3 KOs) for his 3rd career fight.

Ticket sales for the #BeterbievSmith gala on January 13, 2024, at the Centre Vidéotron continue on the www.ticketmaster.ca network.