Tevin Farmer back in action in Philly on Dec 1

R and B Promotions will kick off the last month of 2023 with a big night of boxing on Friday, December 1, at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Headlining the card will be former world champion Tevin Farmer taking on Patrick Okine in an eight-round junior lightweight bout.

Farmer of Philadelphia is 32-5-1 with seven knockouts.

Tevin Farmer returns on December 1

The 33-year-old Framer has defeated Angelo Ward (1-0), Tim Witherspoon Jr. (6-1-1) and Tyrone Luckey (4-1-1).

Also, Camilo Perez (9-0), Noel Echevarria (11-10), Emmanuel Gomez (14-0) and Viktor Chermous (15-1-1).

Finally, Angel Luna (10-0-1), Daulis Prescott (30-2), former world champion Gamaliel Diaz, Ivan Redkach (19-1-1) and Dardan Zenunaj (12-2).

On August 3, 2018, Farmer traveled to New South Wales, Australia, and defeated Billy Dib (44-4) to win the IBF Junior League championship.

Farmer defended the title four times. He scored wins over James Tennyson (22-2), Francisco Fonseca (22-1-1), Jono Carroll (16-0-1) and Guillaume Frenois (46-1-1).

Farmer came back after a three-and-a-half-year hiatus with a 10-round unanimous decision over Avery Sparrow on June 24 at the 2300 Arena.

In his last bout, Farmer viciously stopped Oscar Barajas in six rounds. The fight occurred on September 29 at the 2300 Arena.

Okine of Accra, Ghana, is 21-6-2 with 18 knockouts.

The 32-year-old Okine has defeated David Kotey (1-0) and Richard Amenfu (4-1).

Okine is coming off a loss to Cletus Seldin on October 10 in New York.

Farmer vs. Okine undercard

Six-round bouts:

In a super welterweight contest, Oluwafemi Oyeleye (14-0, 8 KOs) of Long Beach, CA, fights Luis Solis (26-17-4, 22 KOs) of Yucatan, Mexico.

In a lightweight battle, Joshua Jones (8-0-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Carlos Padilla (19-13-1, 13 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia.

Erron Peterson (4-0-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on an opponent to be named in a junior middleweight fight.

In four-round contests:

Ismail Muhammad (3-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Ishmael Dixon (0-2) of Benton Harbor, MI, in a junior welterweight bout.

Juan Marrero (2-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia fights an opponent to be named in a lightweight contest.

Edwin Cortes (4-0) of Millville, New Jersey, collides with Philadelphia’s Tyrone Arzeno (1-2, 1 KO) in a bantamweight fight.

In a battle of undefeated middleweights, Allen Otto (2-0-1,2 KOs) of Pennsauken, New Jersey, fights James Abraham (2-0-1, 2 KOs) of Queens, New York.

Devin Gantt (5-0, 5 KOs) of Sicklerville, New Jersey, takes on an opponent to be named in a featherweight contest.

Ghandi Romain (2-1, 2 KOs) of Irvington, NJ, fights Jamar Leach (1-1) of Philadelphia in a welterweight fight.

In a junior middleweight clash, Steve Cunningham Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) of Pittsburgh takes on Angelo Thompson (0-7) of Irvington,4-0- New Jersey.