New Blood – Third Edition set for Dec 9 in Long Beach

The third edition of CBN Promotions’ “New Blood” boxing series is scheduled for December 9, 2023, at Infinite Reality Studios in Long Beach, California, formerly known as Thunder Studios.

The 10-round main event will feature a featherweight all-action clash between WBO / NABO featherweight champion Brandon “Leon” Benitez (20-2, 8 KOs) of Queretaro, Mexico, vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo (14-4-1, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA. Also on the card will be WBC super flyweight Interim world champion Adelaida “La Cobra” Ruiz (14-0-1) of Los Angeles, CA, against an opponent to be named shortly. Rounding out the stellar event, super featherweight George “El Yuyu” Acosta (16-1, 3 KOs) of Whittier, CA, will battle Texan Richard “El Castigo” Medina (15-1, 8 KOs) from San Antonio in an 8-round clash.

Televised fights will broadcast live in Spanish on FOX Deportes, and the entire card will stream live on, www.FightStars.Network. In addition, fans will be able to see the fights tape delayed on Estrella TV.

Doors open at 5:00 pm PT with the first fight starting at 6:00 pm PT. Televised fights on FOX Deportes will start at 7:00 pm PT. Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, $150 (Plus applicable fees), are available for purchase now by calling 800-283-8699, by text at 702-591-1638, or online at www.cbnpromotions.com. Infinite Reality Studios is located at 20434 S Santa Fe Ave, Long Beach, CA 90810.

“We want to close the year with a fantastic card and give the fans a night to remember,” said Alex Camponovo, President of CBN Promotions. “We are building something special in Long Beach and we want to continue the momentum we’ve gained in our prior two shows. I’d like to encourage everyone to come out and enjoy a great night of boxing!”

“Everyone at our studio is thrilled to host the third installment of the ‘New Blood’ series, ending the 2023 year with a bang,” said Rolando Nichols, President of Infinite Reality Studios. “We plan on putting together another fantastic production for the fans. Everyone can expect a dynamic atmosphere of action-packed live boxing.”

UNDERCARD BOUTS:

Bantamweight Mario Hernandez (10-4-1, 3 KOs) from Santa Ana, CA, will face Adrian Alvarado (8-1-1, 4 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA. (6-rounds).

Lightweight Adrian Corona (9-1-2, 2 KOs) of Rialto, CA, will battle Francisco Duque (2-3, 1 KO) from Nuevo Leon, Mexico. (6-rounds).

Opening the card will be super welterweight Nelson Guerrero (Pro Debut) from Coachella, CA, facing Arturo Herrera, of Killeen, TX. (0-1). (4-rounds).

This event is sponsored by Bud Light, HUSTLER Casino – LA’s only luxury Casino. Tequila Mandala – 100% Agave Azul, and Shoe Palace, Community comes first.