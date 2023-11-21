Radovan vs Mikhailovich eliminator added to Kelly vs Knapp

Denis Radovan and Andrei Mikhailovich collide in a final eliminator for the IBF world middleweight title, live on DAZN next month.

The two highest ranked contenders in the 160lbs division clash on Saturday, December 16 in Sunderland, on the undercard of Josh Kelly’s major homecoming fight with Roarke Knapp.

Delivered by Wasserman Boxing, Radovan and Mikhailovich put their unbeaten records on the line at the Beacon of Light, in the hope of earning the right to challenge fearsome champion Janibek Alimkhanuly.

This world title eliminator acts as the co-main event to Kelly’s match-up against the highly ranked Knapp, with the Sunderland hero daring to risk his own title ambitions against the big-punching South African.

Kelly will be boxing in his hometown for the first time as a professional and an expected sell-out crowd will provide noisy support for the 29-year-old, in the biggest fight of his career.

North East talents Dan Toward, Ben Marksby and Travis Waters are also on the show, along with Harvey Lambert, plus many more fighters who will be announced in the coming days.

But today’s announcement confirms the addition of a high-level international scrap between Germany’s Radovan and New Zealand-based Russian, Mikhailovich, live on DAZN.

Denis Radovan said: “I don’t waste time yapping like him and his crew.

“December 16th, my statement hits – not through the media, but right on his chin.”

Andrei Mikhailovich said: “I am extremely excited for the opportunity to fight Denis.

“To be fighting for a world title eliminator is a dream come true.

“Only one man will be left in my way after this victory.

“In the Wild West of Auckland, we are training hard to show everyone who I am.

December 16th, I can’t wait.”

Kalle Sauerland, Global Head of Boxing at Wasserman Boxing, said: “Radovan vs Mikhailovich is a brilliant fight to add to this massive show in Sunderland.

“Whether you’re sitting at ringside, or watching at home on DAZN, you will love this one, and it will get the adrenaline pumping for the main event.

“Radovan and Mikhailovich are both unbeaten, both extremely confident and both laser-focused on winning a shot at the prestigious IBF world middleweight title.

“Those ingredients together can mean only one thing – a great fight for the fans.”