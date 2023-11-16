Jamaine Ortiz aims to land shot at Shakur Stevenson

Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz will be a keenly interested observer at the Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin de los Santos fight in Las Vegas tonight.

The bout takes place at the T-Mobile Arena with the vacant WBC Lightweight title on the line.

While the 27-year-old contender will be rooting for his compatriot to pull off what would be a stunning upset against one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world, Ortiz is also excited at the possibility of matching his own skills against Stevenson.

“I’m rocking with de los Santos, but if Shakur wins, then I’d like to get in the ring against him in January or February,” said Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs), whose uncle is part of Team de los Santos.

A fight against Stevenson was almost a reality for Ortiz just a few months ago, when fellow lightweight contender Frank Martin pulled out of a fight against Shakur after first accepting it. The move opened the possibility for Jamaine to finally fight for a world title.

“We were very close to making a fight against Shakur happen,” explains Ortiz. “Shakur’s team were going down the rankings of the WBC, and everyone was turning the fight down. I would’ve taken it, but de los Santos was one spot ahead of me in the rankings and he accepted the fight.”

With de los Santos taking the fight, Ortiz went back to the drawing board. But rather than sit back and wait for another opportunity to materialize, Jamaine decided to take matters into his own hands.

“I’m no longer waiting,” emphasizes Ortiz. “I’m out here initiating my next move. I’m calling these guys out. I’m tired of waiting.”

Ortiz’s last fight was a 10-round unanimous decision win in September against battle tested Mexican contender Antonio Moran. The bout took place at a catchweight of 138 pounds, leading many to speculate that the Worcester native’s days as a lightweight were over.

While Ortiz admits that he is considering a move to 140, he insists that there are still a few big fights that would motivate him back to the lightweight division.

“My last fight was at 138 so that I could see how I felt at the higher weight,” says Ortiz. “If there’s a chance that I can face Shakur or Tank Davis, I’ll do it at 135. If not, I’m looking to go to 140 and would like to fight Teofimo Lopez.”

In addition to Stevenson and Davis at lightweight and Lopez at junior welterweight, The Technician is eyeing the winner of the WBC junior welterweight title bout on December 9th between champion Regis Prograis and former undisputed lightweight king Devin Haney.

“I would 100% be interested in the winner of Prograis vs. Haney, but if Haney wins, I know Devin doesn’t want to fight me,” laments Ortiz. “Every time I’m in Las Vegas, I go to the Top Rank gym, and every time I mention it to his people, they tell me that it’s not going to happen. He won’t take the fight.”

Haney aside, there are many options available for Ortiz in the future. In the meantime, he will watch tonight’s fight intently and see how things shake out.

“I’m out here with team de los Santos. My uncle is working the corner, so I’m here to support my fellow Dominican,” says Ortiz. “I think de los Santos’ chances are very good. I think that he can live up to the moment and surprise Shakur.”

If that doesn’t happen, however, Ortiz will be ringside, willing and able to challenge Stevenson.