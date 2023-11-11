David Benavidez expects to stop Demetrius Andrade

Former two-time super middleweight world champion David “El Monstruo” Benavidez and exciting contender Jose Benavidez Jr. previewed their upcoming clashes during a Seattle-area media workout as the brothers near their respective SHOWTIME PPV matchups on Saturday, November 25 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The pay-per-view telecast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and is headlined by David defending his Interim WBC Super Middleweight Title against two-division world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade, while Jose Jr. faces WBC Middleweight World Champion Jermall Charlo in a 10-round non-title WBC special event in the co-main event.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Sampson Boxing, are on sale now and available at AXS.com.

Here is what the Phoenix-born brothers, along with their father and trainer Jose Benavidez Sr., had to say Thursday from the Benavidez Sports Boxing Gym in the Seattle-area:

DAVID BENAVIDEZ

“I do expect to stop Andrade. I’ve been working extremely hard. My last fight went the distance and I was upset about that. We’re gonna correct the current and stop Demetrius Andrade.

“I’m preparing myself for the hardest possible fight. That’s how I always prepare. I’ve been training three months and sparring 15 rounds at a time. I’m 100% ready to go.

“There are a lot of things Andrade does well, but I see weaknesses as well. We’re gonna put a great game plan together and expose him on November 25.”

JOSE BENAVIDEZ JR.

“I love being at this weight class. I’ve been eating healthy and feeling strong. I feel like this is the weight I belong at. I’ve got my man strength and I’ve been sparring my brother and his sparring partners.

“I’ve been pushing them back, so that must say something. I’m really motivated and excited. Words can’t even do justice for how great I feel.

“There are a lot of doubters. There’s always gonna be doubters. Come November 25, I shut them all up and prove to the world that I belong here.

“I said what I had to say to Charlo. I’m gonna always speak my mind. If he can’t take the heat, choose another sport.”

JOSE BENAVIDEZ SR., David and Jose Jr.’s Father and Trainer

“Having my two sons on the same card on November 25 is gonna be extremely special. It’s what we worked so hard to achieve for all these years. Through the tears, and the fights and everything, it’s unbelievable. It’s hard to explain with words.

“I think these are the hardest fights for David and Jose Jr.. Every fight gets harder and harder. But I believe that I created monsters who can thrive in this kind of sport. I’m confident that they’re gonna do well and stop their opponents.

“Charlo made a big mistake choosing Jose Jr. He already has proved so many people wrong. Seeing how he’s sparring now, it’s unbelievable. It really motivates me.

“David is gonna stop Andrade around the eighth or ninth round and I think Jose will get a stoppage around the sixth or seventh.”