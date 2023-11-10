Masoud vs Sanmartin: Newcastle weights and running order

Weights and running order for tomorrow night’s NXTGEN card at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle.

The cars is headlined by the WBA Intercontinental Super-Bantamweight Title clash between Shabaz Masoud and Jose Sanmartin, shown live worldwide on DAZN.

MASOUD VS. SANMARTIN WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER

ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

17:00 DOORS OPEN

17:20 LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL

6 x 3 mins International Super-Lightweight contest

OWEN REES 141.55 lbs v KONRAD CZAJKOWSKI 141.5 lbs

(Birtley, England) (Skladowice, Poland)

followed by

4 x 3 mins International Middleweight contetst

JIMMY SAINS 162.45 lbs v JESUS LOBETO 165.75 lbs

(Brentwood, England) (Principado de Asturias, Spain)

followed by

6 x 3 mins International Light-Heavyweight contest

BEN REES 184.45 lbs v SADAAM MOAMED DE SILVA CAETANO 183.6 lbs

(Ashington, South Africa) (Brugge, Belgium)

followed by

19:00 LIVE ON DAZN

10 x 3 mins Eliminator for English Super-Welterweight Title

EWAN MACKENZIE 153.4 lbs v ISHMAEL DAVIS 153.65 lbs

(Jarrow, England) (Leeds, England)

followed by

10 x 3 mins Eliminator for English Middleweight Title

MARK DICKINSON 159.3 lbs v GRANT DENNIS 163.4 lbs

(West Rainton, England) (Chatham, England)

followed by

8 x 3 mins Lightweight contest

CALUM FRENCH 137.75 lbs v JEFF OFORI 138 lbs

(Gateshead, England) (Tottenham, England)

followed by

6 x 3 mins International Lightweight contest

CAMERON VUONG 137.55 lbs v JOHN HENRY MOSQUEURA 139.5 lbs

(Blyth, England) (Tottenham, England)

followed by

10 x 3 mins WBA Intercontinental Super-Bantamweight Title

SHABAZ MASOUD 121.7 lbs v JOSE SANMARTIN 120.2 lbs

(Stoke, England) (Barranquilla, Colombia)