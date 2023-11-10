Masoud vs Sanmartin: Newcastle weights and running order

Weights and running order for tomorrow night’s NXTGEN card at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle.
The cars is headlined by the WBA Intercontinental Super-Bantamweight Title clash between Shabaz Masoud and Jose Sanmartin, shown live worldwide on DAZN.
MASOUD VS. SANMARTIN WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER
ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL
17:00 DOORS OPEN
17:20 LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL
6 x 3 mins International Super-Lightweight contest
OWEN REES 141.55 lbs v KONRAD CZAJKOWSKI 141.5 lbs
(Birtley, England) (Skladowice, Poland)
followed by
4 x 3 mins International Middleweight contetst
JIMMY SAINS 162.45 lbs v JESUS LOBETO 165.75 lbs
(Brentwood, England) (Principado de Asturias, Spain)
followed by
6 x 3 mins International Light-Heavyweight contest
BEN REES 184.45 lbs v SADAAM MOAMED DE SILVA CAETANO 183.6 lbs
(Ashington, South Africa) (Brugge, Belgium)
followed by
19:00 LIVE ON DAZN
10 x 3 mins Eliminator for English Super-Welterweight Title
EWAN MACKENZIE 153.4 lbs v ISHMAEL DAVIS 153.65 lbs
(Jarrow, England) (Leeds, England)
followed by
10 x 3 mins Eliminator for English Middleweight Title
MARK DICKINSON 159.3 lbs v GRANT DENNIS 163.4 lbs
(West Rainton, England) (Chatham, England)
followed by
8 x 3 mins Lightweight contest
CALUM FRENCH 137.75 lbs v JEFF OFORI 138 lbs
(Gateshead, England) (Tottenham, England)
followed by
6 x 3 mins International Lightweight contest
CAMERON VUONG 137.55 lbs v JOHN HENRY MOSQUEURA 139.5 lbs
(Blyth, England) (Tottenham, England)
followed by
10 x 3 mins WBA Intercontinental Super-Bantamweight Title
SHABAZ MASOUD 121.7 lbs v JOSE SANMARTIN 120.2 lbs
(Stoke, England) (Barranquilla, Colombia)