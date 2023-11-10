Skip to content
Home » Masoud vs Sanmartin: Newcastle weights and running order

Masoud vs Sanmartin: Newcastle weights and running order

Mark Robinson
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp

Weights and running order for tomorrow night’s NXTGEN card at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle.

The cars is headlined by the WBA Intercontinental Super-Bantamweight Title clash between Shabaz Masoud and Jose Sanmartin, shown live worldwide on DAZN.

MASOUD VS. SANMARTIN WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER
ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

17:00 DOORS OPEN
17:20 LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL

6 x 3 mins International Super-Lightweight contest
OWEN REES 141.55 lbs v KONRAD CZAJKOWSKI 141.5 lbs
(Birtley, England) (Skladowice, Poland)

followed by

4 x 3 mins International Middleweight contetst
JIMMY SAINS 162.45 lbs v JESUS LOBETO 165.75 lbs
(Brentwood, England) (Principado de Asturias, Spain)

followed by

6 x 3 mins International Light-Heavyweight contest
BEN REES 184.45 lbs v SADAAM MOAMED DE SILVA CAETANO 183.6 lbs
(Ashington, South Africa) (Brugge, Belgium)

followed by

19:00 LIVE ON DAZN

10 x 3 mins Eliminator for English Super-Welterweight Title
EWAN MACKENZIE 153.4 lbs v ISHMAEL DAVIS 153.65 lbs
(Jarrow, England) (Leeds, England)

followed by

10 x 3 mins Eliminator for English Middleweight Title
MARK DICKINSON 159.3 lbs v GRANT DENNIS 163.4 lbs
(West Rainton, England) (Chatham, England)

followed by

8 x 3 mins Lightweight contest
CALUM FRENCH 137.75 lbs v JEFF OFORI 138 lbs
(Gateshead, England) (Tottenham, England)

followed by

6 x 3 mins International Lightweight contest
CAMERON VUONG 137.55 lbs v JOHN HENRY MOSQUEURA 139.5 lbs
(Blyth, England) (Tottenham, England)

followed by

10 x 3 mins WBA Intercontinental Super-Bantamweight Title
SHABAZ MASOUD 121.7 lbs v JOSE SANMARTIN 120.2 lbs
(Stoke, England) (Barranquilla, Colombia)