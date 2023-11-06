Timo Schwarzkopf not impressed by Harlem Eubank

The battle-hardened Timo Schwarzkopf is determined to defy the odds and ruin Harlem Eubank’s huge homecoming in Brighton on Friday night, live and free-to-air on Channel 5.

Eubank and Schwarzkopf headline a packed Wasserman Boxing show in the iconic resort this week, with world class super middleweight Lerrone Richards back in action, as well as rising heavyweight Roman Fury.

Dangerous Kazak Sultan Zaurbek continues to hunt a world title shot, there is the debut of international amateur star Tom Welland, and local hero Tommy Welch, the son of heavyweight favourite Scott, returns to the ring – plus many more fights.

Delivered in association with Ladbrokes, Numan and Infinitum Entertainment, ‘Bloodline’ promises to be an emotionally-charged evening set against the backdrop of an electric atmosphere, as Brighton turns out to support Harlem Eubank – the first of his famous family to headline in their hometown since Chris Eubank Senior in the early 1990s.

But Schwarzkopf, a grizzled 27-fight veteran who already has a big-name British scalp on his record, is ready to spoil the party.

And the 6/1 underdog with Ladbrokes, has issued a chilling warning to Eubank ahead of his arrival into Brighton tomorrow.

“Eubank doesn’t scare me,” Schwarzkopf said.

“Harlem, I am coming for you.”

The super lightweight rivals clash for the WBO Global belt and will come face-to-face at Wednesday afternoon’s press conference, ahead of a night which also has the backing of big-fight sponsors Rockwater and Drip.

Schwarzkopf was buoyed after the pair first went head-to-head last month and, as he prepares to return to Brighton, the 32-year-old is more confident than ever.

“I am thankful for this chance to prove myself and to show what I can do,” he added.

“I am better than all of his previous opponents and I have fought better opponents in my career. My last fight was against Miquel Vasquez, who is very strong. Harlem’s last opponent was not very good.”