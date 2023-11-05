Yokasta Valle defends titles with decision victory

One of boxing’s most active World Champions, Yokasta “Yoka” Valle (30-2, 9 KOs), successfully defended her IBF and WBO Minimumweight World Titles.

She won against former, two-time World Champion of Mexico City, Anabel “Avispa” Ortiz (33-6, 4 KOs) in a 10-round match that went the distance in front of more than five-thousand fans.

Valle used her superior skillset to offset the aggressive Ortiz, the judges scoring in favor of Valle with scores of 100-90, 99-92 and 99-91. Valle’s victory marked her ninth overall title defense and her third as the unified IBF and WBO World Champion.

The event headlined the Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN show, live from the Polideportivo de Cartago in Costa Rica and broadcast on DAZN.

“The fight was very difficult. Anabel Ortiz is a very dirty fighter, she used her head a lot, but despite that we were able to get the victory tonight,” said Yokasta Valle. “It was loud, and the energy from the people from Cartago gave me the will to keep on going. I want Seniesa Estrada for my next fight. She has the other two titles, and I want to become the undisputed champion in this division. Thank you, Costa Rica! Pura Vida!”

In the co-main event, Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (26-0, 19 KOs) of Ciudad Obregon, Mexico kept his undefeated record intact against Kelvinyer Salazar (19-3-1, 12 KOs) of Caracas, Venezuela in an eight-round welterweight that only made it to the second round. Dominguez used a solid uppercut to end the fight at 0:44 in the second round.

Also on the DAZN undercard, Jose Alvarado (11-1, 6 KOs) of Ensenada, Mexico and gym stablemate to Yokasta Valle dispatched Moises Garcia (11-11-1, 5 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua in the third round. Alvarado stopped Garcia at the 1:22 mark with a left uppercut.

Opening the DAZN undercard, Julio Miranda (10-0, 9 KOs) went the distance in the first time in his career and kept his undefeated status in an eight-round bantamweight fight against Dennis Espinoza (9-7, 5 KOs) of San Ignacio, Costa Rica. The judges scored the card 78-74, 78-74 and 78-74.