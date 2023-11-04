Adonis Stevenson beat up ten prison inmates over TV show

Adonis Stevenson once beat up ten inmates in prison in an altercation over a TV show, the World Boxing Council recalled.

The WBC evoked the memory as they confirmed the appearance of their former champion at next week’s festivities.

The dazzling boxing event of the year is the 2023 World Boxing Council Convention. It will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Supernova Stevenson is due to make it shine even more brightly.

Adonis was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, but his family emigrated to Canada for better opportunities.

At 14, Adonis was out of control and began to have problems with the law.

However, in prison, he discovered what he was good at. One afternoon, while watching television, some colleagues told him to change the channel.

However, he did not allow it. But by the time the guards entered, at least ten inmates were knocked out on the floor while Adonis was still glued to the TV.

The Rise of Adonis Stevenson

When he got out in 2001 and at 24, he promised to change his life, switch course, and dedicate himself fully to boxing.

In 2006, he made his professional debut. And in just one year, he was crowned Canadian champion.

By 2013, he was world champion. Stevenson was on a roll because he knocked out top contenders. They included Chad Dawson, Tavoris Cloud, Tony Bellew, Tommy Karency, and Andrzej Fonfara.

But then came a draw with Badou Jack and a loss to Oleksandr Gvozdyk. Adonis lost his title by knockout in the 11th round in a fight in which he was ahead on the scorecards.

Adonis was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. His condition was reported as critical, but he miraculously improved. His willpower pulled him through.

At the 2019 World Boxing Council Convention, Adonis was named the Champion of Hope for coming out ahead in the most complicated fight of his life.

The organizers and people of Uzbekistan are delighted to welcome the entire WBC family. They will show the world that it is a beautiful and hospitable country that will host the most important boxing event.

Stevenson will make his presence felt.

