Adonis Stevenson proves he really is Superman, battling back from injuries

Esther Lin

Ex-WBC light-heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson truly is an inspirational man. He’s completely living up to his ‘Superman’ nickname.

Getting stronger every day, Stevenson recently revealed he started jogging again, a full 21 months on from the fight that changed his life forever.

Facing Oleksandr Gvozdyk at Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Stevenson was stopped in the eleventh round of a fateful contest.

Suffering his first loss in almost a decade, and only the second of his career, the Haitian-Canadian had devastating injuries.

A tough battle with Badou Jack just seven months prior to taking on his WBC mandatory and one of the hardest hitters in the division, Stevenson looked vulnerable at times in the fight.

By round ten, Stevenson was fading. He was eventually taken out in the next round after an unanswered barrage of punches. Things quickly got worse for the now ex-title-holder.

Stevenson was taken to the hospital in critical condition. It was touch and go for some time. 48 hours later, Stevenson was placed into an induced coma until exactly three weeks after the fight.

On December 22 he woke up to the great relief of his family and girlfriend at the time, Simone God, who had given birth to his daughter Adonia a short time before the Gvozdyk clash.

Since February 2019, Stevenson recovered at a facility until being allowed home. The boxing world has seen little of the ex-175 pound ruler over the months that followed.

On August 21st of this year, Stevenson revealed that he’s now jogging, a remarkable story in its own right.

“Hello everybody. I starting jogging. Thank you. I saw the fans support me. Thank You. Superman is in the building,” he said.

Earlier this year, Stevenson updated La Presse on his ongoing struggles.

“The improvement I have made is enormous,” Stevenson told La Presse. “I improved my thinking about situations. Now, I can better express what I feel. I am progressing. Even if everything with the rehabilitation is blocked at the moment (due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic).

“I am following the instructions of the government.”

Behind the broad smile, we’ve all become accustomed to with Stevenson, there was a pain in his heart. Stevenson has split with his partner God, who is now being accused of taking money from a bank account when Stevenson was ill.

Although God denies the accusations, they soon split. Stevenson also talked about God, who received several accolades from the WBC for her care of the stricken boxer, in a negative manner.







ADONIS STEVENSON HELP

Stevenson wants to help people who are taken advantage of by the partners when sick.

“I want to help people who have concussion problems. Now I realized that if they don’t have someone to help them, it’s easy for people who are vulnerable to be tricked.

“I was vulnerable. I’m not fooling myself. I have been vulnerable. I felt betrayed,” Stevenson also told La Presse.

In a lengthy open letter in response, God distanced herself from any wrongdoing.

“You know, I have done the best I could. I always worked to help build our empire and my own career.

“Your mother is talking about $890,000 I’ve never taken and is trying to ruin my reputation when she knows nothing of our finances and life,” said God.

Despite the heartache, Stevenson is plowing on and getting better with each passing day. Furthermore, Adonis Stevenson is truly living up to his name as a superhero of the sport.

