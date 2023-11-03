Watch out boxing, The Grandy Twins are becoming young men

The Grandy Twins are putting boxing on notice that they could be professional within the next three years.

Now fifteen, the long-followed examples of excellence in youth continue their dedication as future world champions.

“Hard Work Is Easy Work at fifteen years old,” they say. “It all starts with the mindset,” they add as their profile slowly builds to a crescendo.

Daniel and Steven, trained by father Daniel Senior since the age of two, have long been tipped for superstardom.

Daniel Sr. keeps those you follow with everyday training as the work never stops. World Boxing News has followed the development closely.

The Grandy Twins are becoming young adults

Working on that hook power 15yrs old blessed Stay Tuned the future… Gods plan #ownlane #phillymade pic.twitter.com/07LFjX8X1S — Grandy Twins Boxing (@grandytwins) November 2, 2023

Daniel Sr. has his philosophy. That involved dedicating every waking hour to the craft.

He says: “Boxing is definitely not one of those sports you can play with [to make it fun]. My sons have been in the gym almost their whole existence on earth.

“We still go over the same things over and over and over. The key to this game is perfecting your skill set.

“There are absolutely no shortcuts to success in this game. You have to put the work in.”

Boxing world celebrities

The Grandy Twins have spent time with world champions Shakur Stevenson and Terence Crawford. They also had a visitor in UFC heavyweight star Francis Ngannou.

Chat show host Steve Harvey and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal also took note. The brothers are getting used to the celebrity lifestyle. It’s a matter of time before the big money offers come their way.

Al Haymon and Top Rank have already inquired about availability, World Boxing News has learned. Who they sign with is at their leisure.

Everyone of note will be interested in taking them, such as the internet surrounding the apparent talent.

The Philadelphia natives are already mini-celebrities in the city. Everyone expects some run towards the big time.

World titles, Pay Per Views, and a run in the ilk of the Charlo Brothers are not only a shoo-in but thought to be surpassable for the Grandys.

Twins who caught attention at such a young age are not an everyday occurrence. Even the Charlos took signing with Oscar De La Hoya to be kickstarted in the boxing world.

But with the power of social media, the sky is the limit for the Grandy Twins. Fans may only have to wait a couple more years to see just how far that talent pool goes.

