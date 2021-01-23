Adrien Broner confirms PPV run at 140 lbs, world title for ‘Twin’ in one fight

Esther Lin

Former champion at the weight, Adrien Broner, plans to drop down from welterweight to 140 pounds to land a world title fight in the next few months.

The 31-year-old is finalizing training camp for a February return after dropping a considerable amount of excess baggage.

Broner had ballooned to 190 plus pounds when suffering from depression and substance abuse. Re-focused, Broner is aiming to be super lightweight again.

Discussing his future with renowned broadcaster Brian Custer on the Last Stand Podcast Season 2, the former four-division ruler spoke in a must-see interview you don’t want to miss.

Asked where his development lies after suffering high-profile losses at 147 pounds, Broner confirmed he’s heading south of the border in a bid to land on PPV eventually.

“I’m going to try and fight three times this year at 140,” explained the former pound for pound superstar.

“I think you’ll see me in a PPV fight this year. After this fight, people will know that twin (a reference to his brother Andre) is back!

“The way I’m feeling and the way I’m looking right now and sparring, probably my next fight I’ll be world champion again.”

Due to a move down and being a step closer to the exciting lightweight division, several future match-ups could open up with the ‘Fab Four’ at 135.

Custer picked up on this and asked Broner his opinion on the Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, Teofimo Lopez, and Devin Haney rivalry.

“Tank (Davis) is the best fighter in that division. The strongest fighter in that division and one of the smartest fighters too.

“When people see Tank fight they don’t see all the skills he possesses and everything he’s got. I’m really on the side of him in the gym and I see it,” said Broner.







ADRIEN BRONER COMEBACK

An opponent for Broner’s comeback remains up in the air. Firstly, Ivan Redkach and then Pedro Campa both fell through for different reasons.

The date of February 13 is also set to be moved to a week later to accommodate the changes needed. It allows Broner to lose a bit more weight, though.

One this is for sure, whoever it is, Adrien Broner has to look good.

Listen to more from The Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer on YouTube. Also on Linktree.