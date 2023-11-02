Louis Lopez camp update for Nov 4 New Blood

Welterweight Louis Lopez (14-2-1, 5 KOs), will be squaring off against Salvador Briceno (17-7, 11 KOs), in an 8-round bout headlining CBN Promotions’ “New Blood” card at the Infinite Reality Studios, formerly Thunder Studios, in Long Beach, California, on November 4, 2023.

Lopez recently wrapped up training camp with his trainer Henry Ramirez. “New Blood” will broadcast live in Spanish on FOX Deportes, and the entire card will stream live on, www.FightStars.Network. In addition, fans will be able to see the fights tape delayed on Estrella TV.

Here is what Lopez had to say about is recent training camp, his matchup with Briceno, fighting in the main event on FOX Deportes, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“I never stopped training since my last fight, and I feel strong and sharp right now. I had some great sparring with some tough guys, and that tough sparring has got me fully prepared for this fight. My weight is good, and I’ll be in great shape for this Saturday night.”

On his matchup with Salvador Briceno:

“I know he’s coming off a long layoff, so I believe he will be hungry to get a win against me. Usually when a fighter has been out of the ring for a while he comes back with a different mindset. I’m taking this fight seriously and I’m expecting a classic Mexican war.”

On fighting in main event on FOX Deportes:

“This will be my first time fighting on a big, televised network. FOX Deportes has had many big names fight on their platform and I’m ready to make a statement in the main event. This is a great opportunity to show everyone watching that I belong with the top guys in the welterweight division.”

On fighting in Long Beach, California at Infinite Reality Studios:

“I’m looking forward to fighting in front of some new faces in Long Beach. All my people will be there as well so it’s going to be a fun night for me. I have plans to impress any new fans that have never seen me fight.”

Doors open for “New Blood” at 5:00 pm PT with the first fight starting at 6:00 pm PT. Televised fights on FOX Deportes will start at 8:00 pm PT. Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, $150 (Plus applicable fees), are available for purchase now by calling 800-283-8699, by text at 702-591-1638.