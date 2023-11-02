Broadway Boxing celebrates 20th anniversary on Nov 7

On Tuesday, November 7, DiBella Entertainment joins boxers and boxing fans across the country in celebrating the 20th anniversary of its acclaimed Broadway Boxing, the longest-running grassroots boxing series.

Over the past two decades and over 100 events, countless fighters have showcased their skills in the Broadway Boxing ring, some achieving their lifelong dreams of becoming world champions.

Dubbed “Heroes on the Hudson,” this is a one-night only event to support the heroic veterans of the United States Armed Forces, with former WBO junior lightweight world champion and US Marine Veteran, Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring, headlining against the undefeated Nicholas Molina at the famous Edison Ballroom in Times Square, New York City.

The evening will kick off with six amateur bouts, each featuring an NYPD officer or military veteran, and will conclude with four world-class professional bouts. The amateur bouts will be exclusive to those in attendance. The professional boxing portion of the card will air live exclusively on DAZN, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Tickets for “Heroes On The Hudson” can be purchased via Telecharge.com or by calling (800) 447-7400. Tables of 10, including a sit-down dinner, are $10,000. Ringside seats, including buffet, are $250 plus ticket fees. Standing Room Only tickets are $125 plus ticket fees. All tickets, regardless of price, include open bar. Edison Ballroom is located at 240 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036. Doors will open on the night of the event at 5:30 PM ET, with the first bout scheduled for 6:00 PM ET.

Boxing fans who want to sponsor a night out for a veteran can donate $500 for four veterans to attend Broadway Boxing: Heroes on the Hudson, $1,250 for 10 veterans or $2,500 for a group of 20 veterans. To do so, please call the DiBella Entertainment office at (212) 947-2577.

“Heroes On The Hudson” is proudly sponsored by Morgan Stanley and Cavu Securities. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to support Merging Vets and Players and the West Point Society of New York.

Since its inception in November 2003, Broadway Boxing has featured many boxing luminaries and world champions, including Vitali Klitschko, Gennadiy Golovkin, George Kambosos Jr., Jose Pedraza, Amanda Serrano, Andre Berto, Heather Hardy, Paulie Malignaggi, Peter Quillin, Guillermo Rigondeaux, Yuriorkis Gamboa, Joshua Clottey, DeMarcus Corley and Randall Bailey, among others.

Broadway Boxing was launched as a monthly boxing series featuring local prospects and contenders. Future world champion, Joshua Clottey, and popular New York attraction, Irish John Duddy, both competed in the inaugural event.

The series quickly earned accolades for reinvigorating the New York boxing scene.

By August of 2008, Broadway Boxing had become a weekly series aired on SportsNet New York (SNY), every Sunday night, with a combination of live programming and taped delayed broadcasts of previous events. The series has grown to produce some of the highest ratings for any program broadcast on SNY, outside of New York Mets Major League Baseball games.

World title fights and title eliminators that have aired on Broadway Boxing include:

Vitali Klitschko vs. Albert Sosnowski (WBC Heavyweight Championship)

Delvin Rodriguez vs. Isaac Hlatshwayo (IBF Welterweight Championship)

Paulie Malignaggi vs. Vyacheslav Senchenko (WBA Junior Welterweight Championship)

Argenis Mendez vs. Juan Carlos Salgado (IBF Super Featherweight Championship)

Amanda Serrano vs. Olivia Gerula (WBO Featherweight Championship)

Randall Bailey vs. Jackson Bonsu (IBF Welterweight Championship Eliminator)

Chris Henry vs. Hugo Garay (WBA Light Heavyweight Eliminator)

Edwin Rodriguez vs. Denis Grachev (Monte Carlo Million Dollar Super 4 Tournament)

“I am so proud that Broadway Boxing has now reached its 20th anniversary year. From local club fighters making their pro debut to world champions defending their crown, this series has featured boxers at all levels of the sport, creating so many memories,” said International Boxing Hall-of-Famer, Lou DiBella.

“What started out as a local club show for the New York metropolitan area has grown into an international brand. Branching outside of the United States, we’ve broadcast events from locales such as Germany, Monte Carlo, Canada, and Costa Rica. On November 7, DAZN will air the 120th edition of Broadway Boxing from the heart of New York City, in Times Square, to a global audience.”

Broadway Boxing was instrumental in raising the profile of many fighters in New York and beyond, and provided a stage for boxers to grow in the ring, including former world champion Paulie “The Magic Man” Malignaggi.

“When I look back on my boxing career, sure, I do enjoy the fact that I was able to win a world championship, but I also think that in the early stages of my pro career, the road to the top, and the platforms that I was able to fight on were pivotal in my developing into a championship fighter,” said Malignaggi. “Broadway Boxing was an important platform for not only my development as a fighter but also my development as a local attraction. It helped my name grow within the boxing community during those early stages of my career.”

Broadway Boxing is the birthplace of former world champion Heather “The Heat” Hardy, whose grit and determination has inspired and entertained boxing fans in New York for over a decade.

“I am so grateful that Lou provided me with a platform to showcase my skills and grow my fan base right here at home, in the greatest city in the world,” said Hardy. “New York City boxing is completely reliant on Broadway Boxing to nurture, grow, teach, and showcase our local fighters and future champions, what this business is all about. I’m proud that I got to be a part of it, and hope to make the next chapter of my boxing career holding some role in keeping these club shows alive for the next generation.”

Former fighter and rising star promoter, Dmitriy Salita, spent the earlier part of his career thrilling fans on Broadway Boxing events.

“The experience of Broadway Boxing is forever ingrained on my career and in my boxing heart,” said Salita. “My most memorable moment was when I won my first title against Shawn Gallegos at Hammerstein Ballroom and Matisyahu walked me into the ring. It was one of my boxing dreams and a great moment for myself and the Soviet Jewish community. We were all working hard and living toward our American Dream in New York City.”

“I’m thrilled to be able to combine this important anniversary for Broadway Boxing with a great cause, giving back to our heroic veterans of the military, with such charities involved as Merging Vets and Players and West Point Society of New York,” said DiBella. “Who better to headline this event, the week of Veterans Day, than Marine Veteran Jamel Herring, yet another world champion to now fight on Broadway Boxing.”