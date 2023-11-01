Heavyweight reacts to KO loss by punching the referee

British heavyweight David Adeleye caused controversy on Fury vs Ngannou by punching the referee in the stomach.

Adeleye gave the third man in the ring, John Latham, a wallop for his trouble as the official stopped the contest against Fabio Wardley in round seven.

The British Boxing Board of Control is expected to comment on the situation. However, four days later, nothing is yet been released to World Boxing News.

In the immediate aftermath, Adeleye admitted he was unhappy with Lathom’s timing despite being down and on the verge of losing anyway.

Heavyweight reacts to loss

“I think my game management was wrong. My legs weren’t with me,” Adeleye told TNT Sports. “I’m a man, humble in victory and humble in defeat.

“He got me with a jab, but a thumb went into my eye. I couldn’t really see him. I aimed to throw a shot to gauge where he was.

“Listen, I ain’t lost a fight in god knows how many years in the amateurs. Every loss I did have, I avenged.

“Hopefully, the rematch is on the cards. I’m p***** [off] that the referee stopped me. I was still there. Give me another ten seconds.

“I’ve never been down. I just about beat the count. I don’t know when to get up. But I don’t go over in fights.

Wardley vs Adeleye 2

“Credit to him, I’m a fighting man, I’m 26, people can ridicule me. Hopefully, we can run it back. I want Wardley again.”

Despite those calls for a second fight, Wardley has already moved on. He was recently quoted calling out Frazer Clarke for another big domestic fight.

Wardley told Sky Sports: “I’m always one hundred percent confident in retaining my belts. I’ve put them on the line before. I’ll happily do it again.

“There’s no point going into all the fuss and faff of what happened before and worrying about the fight that was meant to be that never was.

“Everyone clearly knew from that that I was ready to fight there and then. So nothing’s changed; nothing’s different. I’m happy to get it on whenever.”

Clarke responded: “I think me and Fabio would bring the best out of each other and have an epic British heavyweight title fight.”

“I’m ready for that, and I’m pretty sure he is. I’m so confident in myself that I win that fight.”

Adeleye will have to wait his turn if he doesn’t face the wrath of the BBBofC in the meantime.

