Custio Clayton judgment handed down in legal case

A significant development has occurred as the Superior Court of Quebec has issued its judgment in the case initiated by Eye of the Tiger against Custio Clayton for breach of the contract between the two parties.

Through its legal action filed against Custio Clayton in 2021, Eye of the Tiger sought a conviction for the breach of the exclusive promotional agreement agreed upon in 2017 and for the loss of income resulting from the athlete’s refusal to honor a three-fight deal negotiated in his favor.

In the event of victory in the first two fights, this agreement would have allowed Custio Clayton to participate in a lucrative world championship fight against the current welterweight champion, Terence Crawford.

After investing in Custio Clayton’s career, his change of heart deprived Eye of the Tiger of a return on its investment. Therefore, the Superior Court, following its examination of the evidence, considered that Eye of the Tiger had fully substantiated its action against Custio Clayton and ordered the latter to pay a sum of $193,293.86 (plus interest and costs) to Eye of the Tiger.

“I am pleased with the outcome of this process, and we will always do what is necessary to protect our team and our rights,” said Camille Estephan, president of Eye of the Tiger.

Furthermore, the attorney representing the Montreal promoter, Me Anthony Rudman, confirmed that the judgment granted Eye of the Tiger’s requests;

“The judgment rendered is satisfactory. It recognizes the validity of the promotional agreement between Eye of the Tiger and Custio Clayton and underscores that there are consequences if a party fails to comply with it.”