Tyson Fury’s unpunished and horrific foul caught on video

Tyson Fury faces further accusations of fighting dirty against an opponent the heavyweight champion was knocked down by.

On the back of Deontay Wilder’s claims of similar with gloves and other allegations, Francis Ngannou was caught with a horrific elbow.

Tyson Fury elbows Francis Ngannou

The follow-through from Fury has led to many fans and media personnel on social platforms stating the act was deliberate.

After going tooth and nail with an MMA fighter and probably losing after ten rounds, Fury’s misery is compounded.

His reputation has taken a mammoth tremor, with previous statements of his greatness evaporating into thin air.

The footage posted online is equivocal and looks for all the world as though the elbow was pushed through, according to eyewitnesses.

Illegal Elbow by Fury

pic.twitter.com/gMQSJdLnRA — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) October 30, 2023

Ngannou, to his credit, took it well and didn’t flinch. It’s further proof of the toughness he proved inside the ropes.

The former UFC heavyweight champion is now a significant crossover star in the ilk of Brock Lesnar with WWE and the octagon.

“The Predator” can accept offers from a complete spectrum and stands to make millions of dollars in prize money.

“He has come out of this a huge star, a hero,” Warren confirmed to several media outlets. “He is now in a position to be in massive fights.

“I will meet with him and his people about working together. The rematch could end up being as big as the Usyk fight.

“I will offer him a top-level fight. He is solid, an athlete. He’ll get into the top ten [with the World Boxing Council] after that.

“Based on that performance, I would give him a shot against anyone in the top ten. I think he’d beat at least five of them right now.

“He’d beat Manuel Charr all day long. Ngannou and Joe Joyce would be a good fight.”

Fury vs Usyk

Fury, on the other hand, will begin an underdog against Oleksandr Usyk after his poorest showing since John McDermott.

It’s not even sure he will ever fight again, and that came from his promoter.

“The Tyson rematch, if it happens, would be massive. It’s all about Tyson wanting to do it. He might turn round and say he’s had enough.”

Usyk will be licking his lips to get Fury in the ring in the coming months. However, fans should be prepared for a delay, as Fury might want an interim fight to regain his confidence and form.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer.

Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.