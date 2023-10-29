Olajuwon Acosta moves to 10-0 with TKO victory

The Palace of Recreation and Sports was shaken by the return of boxing to Mayagüez, with the card “UP Boxing Series: Halloween Fight Night” presented by Universal Promotions.

In the main fight of the night, the favorite of the Mayagüez fans, Olajuwon “El Rayo” Acosta (10-0, 7KO’s) looked immense against the veteran Aztec fighter, Armando Hernández, achieving a victory by technical knockout in the fifth round. Acosta established his style from the beginning of the match against Hernández, who tried to surprise him.

In the fourth episode, Acosta managed to connect solidly to the low planes, taking his rival to the canvas. The fierce attack continued in the fifth episode, where the Mexican visited the canvas again twice, forcing the referee to stop the contest.

In an entertaining battle, the Aguadeño prospect, Chris “The Punisher” Echevarría (6-1-0, 3KO’s), managed to pass his test against the Nicaraguan, Jerson Ortiz (17-9, 8KO’s), with a good score, beating him by unanimous decision. . Echevarría landed good hands in the initial round, which led his rival to visit the canvas. Ortiz tried to regain ground in the fight with left jabs to the head, but the Puerto Rican maintained control. In the fifth episode, Echevarría sent the Nicaraguan to the canvas again to secure his victory. The judges scored 60-52 and 59-53 (x2).

In an expected brawl that raised passions in the stands, Yamitt “El Olimpico” Ponce (7-0, 6KO’s) from Antwerp imposed his dominance over Darrell “El X-Men” Rivera (10-2-1, 7KO’s) to dispatch him in eight rounds. Ponce was superior at all times, against a Rivera who could not find his rhythm. In the final round, Ponce hurt his opponent with an accurate attack, causing the referee to stop the fight.

In one of the most exciting fights of the night, the Ponce prospect, Karlo Rodríguez (5-0, 4KO’s), won the Puerto Rico war against Mexico, this by knocking out Geovanny Martínez (3-2, 2KO’s) in the third round. ). From the first second of action, both fighters went out to do their job and implement their style. Rodríguez successfully used an exquisite jab, this against Martínez who was looking to connect with power to surprise the Puerto Rican. In the third round, Rodríguez landed a devastating left hook to his rival’s jaw, taking him to the canvas in very bad condition, which ended the fight.

The Mocano prospect, Waldemar “Waldy” Carril (7-0, 3KO’s) defeated José “Toto” Rodríguez (6-3-1, 2KO’s) by unanimous decision. Carril put his excellent boxing skills to use to dominate a Rodríguez who was trying to figure him out. The judges scored 60-54 (x2) and 59-53.

Cagüeño prospect William Colón (2-0, 2KO’s) knocked down Mike Ayala (0-1) in the second round, obtaining the victory by unanimous decision. The three judges scored 40-35.

In an explosive fight, Carlos “El Abayarde” Morales (3-0, 2KO’s) took the undefeated duel by beating Miguel Ruiz (1-1, 1KO) by unanimous decision. Ruiz visited the canvas in the second round. The judges scored 40-35, 39-36 and 38-37.

In other fights, Luis “Popeye” Lebron (19-5-1, 12KO’s) dispatched Luis Valentin in three rounds and Julien López (3-0, 2KO’s) defeated Antonio García by unanimous decision.

Universal Promotions will return on Saturday, December 2 to the Rubén Rodríguez Coliseum in Bayamón with the mega card “Choke Controversial 2”.

Tickets for “Choke Controversial 2” are on sale at www.ticketera.com