O’Shaquie Foster vs Rocky Hernandez final press conference

O’Shaquie Foster makes the first defense of his WBC World Super-Featherweight champion against Rocky Hernandez on Saturday October 28 in Cancun, Mexico, live worldwide on DAZN.

Final press conference quotes:

O’Shaquie Foster – defends WBC World Super-Featherweight title against Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez

I’m feel right at home. I’ve been embraced by the fans, there’s been much love, and I am used to being in this position so it’s easy and cool for me.

I don’t know what they are looking at, but if you look at my fights, I have presented a different challenge to anybody in front of me. I might fight you southpaw the whole fight, I might fight you orthodox the whole fight. But from round one to 12, I can put you down on the canvas, I’ve shown that in several fights.

All the talking is done. They say they have been calling for this fight, it kind of sounds crazy because we could have fought in the summertime, he fought Hector Garcia because he wanted a tune-up fight instead of coming for the World title. I hadn’t fought for a year when I went into the World title fight with Vargas, no excuses. They have nothing but excuses and those that know the background know that they have been running from me.

I plan on trying to unify and try to become undisputed. We aren’t looking past Rocky but I feel like this is the beginning to the world seeing what I have to give, and you’ll start to see it on Saturday.

Rocky Hernandez – challenges O’Shaquie Foster for the WBC World Super-Featherweight title

On Saturday you are going to see a new World champion, and that’s me. I don’t know why he is saying I was scared to fight him; I’m not scared of anyone, and it is his fault that the fight went to purse bids. I’m bringing the war on Saturday, and I hope he is ready for it because I am taking that title home and will show exactly who Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez is.

They are right in one thing, that this fight does not go the distance, but it will be from an Eduardo Hernandez KO. I am going to show why I deserve to be here on Saturday night.

I’ve wanted this from the very first day I took up boxing. I’ve not cared about who I faced, I have complete hunger and ambition to get my hand raised on Saturday and what better way to do it than have my family alongside me to see me take that belt home.

Eduardo Nunez – takes on Oscar Escandon over ten rounds at Super-Featherweight

It’s great to be here once again on a big Matchroom show. We’ll be going out there looking for the knockout, but we are prepared for whatever rounds may come. It’s also great to have this opportunity to come to Cancun and fight, and in terms of opponents being afraid to fight me, we have complete faith that we will get the opportunities and get a World title fight in 2024.

It would be lovely for Rocky to get his hand raised and win the World title, and I would love in the future to fight for the WBC belt, hopefully I can face the winner in the future, and I have faith that I will.

Oscar Escandon – takes on Eduardo Nunez over ten rounds at Super-Featherweight

Thank you for the opportunity, I know Nunez is a great fighter, strong, very good, but I have my own abilities and capacities, and I have fought for World titles. I’m very well prepared and ready to take this victory home with me.

Justis Huni – takes on Andrew Tabiti for the WBA International Heavyweight title

It’s massive for my career going forward and I’m excited to be a part of this card. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be fighting in front of new eyes and I am ready to go on Saturday night.

I’m here to prove why I belong at the top with the other name, and this is my time to shine, and what better platform to do it on as the co-main event of a World title fight, and you better believe I’m going to bring my best.

We have both got good boxing IQ’s and I think it’s going to be a chess match at the start. But I believe I have the goods to go all the way and get the win.