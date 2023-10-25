Amateur star Charles Whitewood claims ABA title at 63kg

Charles Whitewood, a rising star in the boxing world, has emerged as the new ABA Champion in the 63kg weight category.

On Saturday, October 21st at Balham Boxing Club, Charles Whitewood stepped into the ring against a talented boxer from London Military ABC, showcasing his incredible talent and steadfast determination to win the Balham Challenger Belt.

Commenting on his triumph, Charles Whitewood, the new ABA Champion said, “I’ve dedicated my life to boxing, and this victory is just the beginning of what I hope to achieve.

“I’m honoured and excited to represent my community and look forward to the challenges ahead on my journey to becoming a professional boxing champion. Who dares wins! It is as simple as that and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. If you have more will to succeed than your opponent or the situation you’re in, then you will dare to win.”

Charles’ journey in the world of boxing began at the tender age of 10 when he first picked up his gloves at the Marvels Lane Boxing Club in Grove Park, SE London.

With raw talent and determination, he quickly made a name for himself in the local boxing scene. His passion for the sport led him to the Dwaynamix gym in Brixton, where he honed his skills and dreamt of reaching new heights.

Like many athletes, Charles faced the challenges posed by the lockdown but undeterred by setbacks, he continued to pursue his dreams and made a crucial move to the renowned Honour & Glory gym in Kidbrooke. Here, he joined their prestigious seniors amateur boxing programme, a decision that would ultimately lead him to victory.

Sponsored by MC Scaffolding Supplies in Brixton, Charles has his sights set firmly on the professional ranks and aims to become the best lightweight boxer in the world. Mark Whitewood, Managing Director of MC Scaffolding Supplies, commented, “”We’re very proud to support Charles as he goes from strength to strength in his boxing career.

“His dedication and spirit resonate with the values we hold in high esteem at MC Scaffolding. We believe in the power of hard work and perseverance, and we’re excited to be a part of Charles’ path to success in the world of boxing.”

What sets Charles Whitewood apart isn’t just his prowess in the ring, it’s also his passion for the sport outside of it. Charles has a dedicated following of over 40,000 fans on TikTok, where he shares his journey, insights, and boxing tips. Beyond this, Charles has also introduced his own line of custom-made boxing gloves, allowing fans to be a part of his journey in a unique and personalised way.