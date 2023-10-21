Giovani Santillan faces Alexis Rocha tonight on DAZN

Tonight from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, Split-T Management’s undefeated welterweight, WBO number-five ranked Giovani Santillan takes on WBO number-one ranked Alexis Rocha in a bout that could lead to a very significant fight for the winner.

Santillan of San Diego has a record of 31-0 with 16 knockouts. The 31-year-old has wins over Peter Haro (2-0), Michael Balasi (10-2), Daniyar Hanyk (10-0), Osenohan Vazquez (7-1-1), Eduardo Rivera (9-1-2).

Ernesto Ortiz Centeno (10-2), Omar Tineda Bahena (18-3), Sammy Valentin (12-0), Dotzi Keneh (19-1), Alejandro Barboza (11-1), former world champion Antonio DeMarco (33-8-1).

Cecil McCalla (23-4), Angel Ruiz (17-1), Jeovanis Baraza (23-2), Julio Luna Avila (19-0-2) and a 10-round unanimous decision over Erick Bone (27-6) on July 22nd in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

Rocha of Santa Ana, California is 23-1 with 15 knockouts. The surging 26-year-old has quality wins over Cesar Valenzuela (7-0), Miguel Dumas Perez (10-1), Carlos Ortiz Cervantes (11-2).

Berlin Abreu (14-2), Roberto Valenzuela Jr. (11-1), Brad Solomon (28-2), James Bacon (26-4), Jeovanis Beranza (23-1), Blair Cobbs (15-0-1), Luis Alberto Veron (19-4-2).

Jesus Perez (24-3), George Ashie (33-5-1) and his bout when he took out Anthony Young (24-2) on May 27th in Indio, California.

The Top-Rank promoted Santillan weighed 146 lbs, while Rocha was 147 lbs.

The fight will headline a DAZN streamed card beginning at 8 PM ET.