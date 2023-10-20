Catterall vs Linares: Fighters make weight ahead of Liverpool clash

The Catterall vs Linares weigh-in occurred in Liverpool ahead of the super-lightweight showdown at M & S Bank Arena on Saturday night.

Jack Catterall defends his WBA Intercontinental Title against multi-weight World Champion Jorge Linares live worldwide on DAZN.

Liverpool amateur sensation turned Super-Bantamweight prospect Peter McGrail will fight for his first professional title when he faces unbeaten Colombian Fran Mendoza for the vacant WBA Continental Title.

Stoke’s undefeated Super-Bantamweight slickster Shabaz Masoud ights for the first time as a Matchroom fighter after singing a multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn in June, putting his WBA Intercontinental title on the line against Colombia’s Jose Sanmartin.

Oldham’s unbeaten Super-Featherweight contender Aqib Fiaz with what promises to be an electric match-up against Watford’s Reece Bellotti for the vacant Commonwealth Title, with the fight doubling up as a British Title Final Eliminator.

Chester’s Paddy Lacey returns to action as he takes on Heysham’s Owen Kirk.

Hyde Super-Lightweight Campbell Hatton sees action for the fifth time this year after outpointing Tom Ansell on the undercard of Joshua vs. Helenius earlier this month and Bolton’s Khaleel Majid looks to build on his points win in Birmingham over the weekend.

CATTERALL VS. LINARES WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER

ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

16:00 DOORS OPEN

16:30 LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL

4 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest

WILLIAM CROLLA 153.9 lbs v MARTIN SHAW 153.1 lbs

(Manchester, England) (Rotherham, England)

followed by

6 x 3 mins International Super-Bantamweight contest

MUHAMMAD ALI 123.9 lbs v GIULIO COMMERSO 123.6 lbs

(Leicester, England) (Pescara, Italy)

followed by

8 x 3 mins Middleweight contest

PADDY LACEY 163.1 lbs v OWEN KIRK 163.6 lbs

(Chester, England) (Heysham, England)

followed by

8 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest

CAMPBELL HATTON 142.9 lbs v JAMIE SAMPSON 141.1 lbs

(Hyde, England) (Sheffield, England)

followed by

19:00 LIVE ON DAZN

8 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest

KHALEEL MAJID 141.3 lbs v TOM FARRELL 141.9 lbs

(Bolton, England) (Liverpool, England)

followed by

10 x 3 mins WBA Intercontinental Super-Bantamweight Title

SHABAZ MASOUD 121. 8 lbs v JOSE SANMARTIN 122 lbs

(Stoke, England) (Barranquilla, Colombia)

followed by

12 x 3 mins Commonwealth Super-Featherweight Title and British Title Final Eliminator

AQIB FIAZ 130 lbs v REECE BELLOTTI 128.9 lbs

(Oldham, England) (Watford, England)

followed by

4 x 3 mins International Bantamweight contest

JACK TURNER 117.3 lbs v ADAM YAHAYA 116.6 lbs

(Liverpool, England) (Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania)

followed by

10 x 3 mins vacant WBA Continental Super-Bantamweight Title

PETER MCGRAIL 121.4 lbs v FRAN MENDOZA 119.8 lbs

(Liverpool, England) (San Antero, Colombia)

followed by

12 x 3 mins WBA Intercontinental Super-Lightweight Title

JACK CATTERALL 140 lbs v JORGE LINARES 140 lbs

(Bolton, England) (Barinas, Venezuela)