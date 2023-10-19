Skye Nicholson vs Lucy Wildheart added to Cameron vs Taylor 2

Former World title challenger Lucy Wildheart makes her long awaited return to the ring and it’s straight back into World title action when she challenges the WBC Interim World Featherweight Champion Skye Nicolson.

Wildheart (10-2, 4 KO’s) will face unbeaten Australian star Nicolson (8-0) on the undercard of Matchroom Boxing’s blockbuster show on Saturday 25th November at the 3Arena in Dublin, headlined by the rematch between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron.

The 30-year-old from Växjö, Sweden, now based out of Chelmsford, Essex, is World rated #3 by the WBC and has been targeting a showdown with the newly crowed Champion Nicholson, who won the title by beating Sabrina Perez on points in Tijuana, Mexico, last month.

In April this year Wildheart accepted without hesitation a late minute call to face the American star Mikael Mayer for the Vacant WBC Interim World Lightweight Championship when Mayers’s original opponent Christina Linardatou was not cleared by the BBBofC.

At just 48 hours notice at the Copper Box Arena in London and two weight divisions above her natural featherweight class, Wildheart put on a valiant performance and extended the bigger and heavier punching Mayer the full ten round distance to only lose on the judges scorecards.

Trained by Samm Mullins at Churchill’s Gym in London, Wildheart is thrilled with her opportunity. She said, “This is the moment I have waited patiently for all of my career, to be challenging for the world title in my weight division.”

“Thank you to Matchroom for the opportunity to fight on a major promotion and surrounded by other ladies’ who have already made history and continue to do so,”

“The atmosphere on the night is going to be surreal and I’m grateful to be part of this huge night to further grow women’s boxing even more.”

Wildheart’s manager Richard Maynard, CEO of Strike Sports Management, said, “Lucy has craved a fight with Skye for a very long time and I’m delighted to have concluded the deal swiftly with Matchroom to get her this opportunity.”

“It’s a magnificent stage for Lucy to showcase herself on a huge Matchroom show in Dublin, live on DAZN and on one of the biggest shows of the year on the Taylor-Cameron 2 card.”

“Skye is a quality fighter and we’re not underestimating her, it’s all there for Lucy to take she has the experience.”