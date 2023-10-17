Undefeated welterweight Gor Yeritsyan makes MSG debut Nov 9

Undefeated Welterweight Crusher Gor Yeritsyan, (16-0, 14 KOs), of Yerevan, Armenia, will battle Luis Alberto ‘Lucho’ Veron, (20-7-2, 9 KOs), of Buenos Aires, Argentina in an eight-round clash on the undercard to the ‘King’ Callum Walsh vs. Ismael Villarreal title fight set for Thursday, November 9 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden and broadcast globally on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions, tickets for the night of world class boxing priced at $205, $155, $55, and $35 can be purchased online at www.msg.com or at the Madison Square Garden box office and via Ticketmaster locations. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Accessibility Department at 888.609.7599.

Said Tom Loeffler, “We are excited to have Gor fight on this special show in New York City. Trained by Hall of Famer Freddie Roach, Gor has terrific opportunities ahead of him. He knows how important it is to make an impression fighting at Madison Square Garden and in front of the great New York boxing fans. We look for big things to come and this matchup with Luis Alberto Veron will provide an excellent challenge to his recent knockout performances.”

“We’ve had an overwhelming response to this event since its announcement and the excitement level from fans and media has only continued to grow in anticipation of fight night on November 9.”

Stated Gor Yeritsyan, “I’m very excited to be fighting at the Mecca of Boxing, Madison Square Garden. My promoter, 360 Promotions has matched me with a very good opponent, he has great experience and has fought some world class fighters.”

“My training camp with Freddie at Wild Card Boxing Gym is going very well, I’m confident I’ll be victorious. New York has a big Armenian community and I look forward to putting on a memorable show for them and the fans watching on UFC Fight Pass.”

“Calling the Garden ‘special’ is the biggest understatement in sports,” said Freddie Roach. “The names who have fought there, headlined there, could fill up several halls of fame. Legends like Joe Louis, Rocky Marciano, Sugar Ray Robinson, Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran, Oscar de la Hoya, Hector Camacho, Roy Jones, Miguel Cotto, and Katie Taylor. The Garden reeks with history. I never fought there but I always wanted to because I wanted to follow in the footsteps of giants. Believe me, the significance of fighting at The Garden is not lost on Gor and he will make a very good first impression with New York boxing fans.”

Making his third start of 2023 on November 9, Gor Yeritsyan has scored two crushing, second round knockouts this year. On June 9, 2023, he stopped world title challenger Gustavo David Vittori, following up with a knockout victory over Rogelio Jun Dolinguez on August 26, 2023. Both show-stopping knockouts took place in front of his legion of fans at the Commerce Casino.

Luis Alberto Veron returns to New York City following a hotly contested clash against fast rising contender Brian Ceballo on April 27, 2023. Veron has also faced a wealth of world class competition over his eight years as a professional including Alexis Rocha, Elvis Rodriguez, Taras Shelestyuk, and Michael McKinson.

Additional fights already announced for the huge November 9 event include an eight-round light heavyweight battle between Undefeated Powerhouse Umar Dzambekov, (7-0, 5 KOs), of Los Angeles, CA and Brooklyn, NY based, Hard-Hitting Frederic ‘The French Revolution’ Julan, (13-2, 10 KOs).

Also, in the lightweight division, Knockout Machine Cain Sandoval, (10-0, 10 KOs), of Sacramento, CA will battle Brooklyn’s Battle-Tested Wesley ‘El Bongocero’ Ferrer, (17-1-1, 8 KOs), in a scheduled eight-rounder.

Additional fights for the November 9 event will be announced shortly.