Avious Griffin makes DAZN debut in Costa Rica on Nov 4

Undefeated welterweight sensation Avious “Tha Underdog” Griffin (13-0, 12 KOs), is set to make his broadcast debut on November 4, 2023, live from the Polideportivo de Cartago in Costa Rica.

Golden Boy Promotions will lead the charge in presenting all the electrifying action, streaming live on DAZN. In a highly anticipated 8-round co-main event bout, Griffin will square off against Nicaraguan slugger Noberto Casco (7-1, 5 KOs).

The 10-round main event will feature a unified IBF and WBO minimumweight world title bout between Yokasta Valle (29-2, 9 KOs) and Anabel Ortiz (33-5, 4 KOs).

Hailing from Chattanooga, Tennessee, and currently residing in Las Vegas, NV, Griffin, a promotional free agent, has rapidly gained respect holding his own while sparring some of the best boxers in the world. His journey to this broadcast debut has been marked by a lot of sacrifice, faith, and hard work.

“I’ve been preparing for this moment since I was 8-years old.” said Griffin as he shared his excitement about this significant milestone in his career.

“I can’t wait to step into the ring in Costa Rica and show the fans who I really am and what I’m about. I’m hungry and eager to leave my legacy in the world of boxing. It’s not on me, it’s in me and I’m up for this challenge. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’m ready to put on a show for the fans.”

“Avious brings a lot of heart and soul to the ring, and this moment represents a turning point in his career,” said Brandon Stump, President of CTB Athletics, Griffin’s manager.

“He’s worked tirelessly to get here, and we’re grateful to Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN for giving us this opportunity. Avious is ready to make his mark, and the welterweight division, as well as everyone watching, are about to witness something special.”

Training at the world-renowned Mayweather Boxing Club under the guidance of Coach Bullet, Griffin, who has resurrected his career after being wrongly accused of murder, has honed his skills and prepared for this pivotal moment in his career.

The addition of well-known strength and conditioning coach Larry Wade has further elevated his physical and mental preparation.

Known for his devastating knockout power, Avious “Tha Underdog” Griffin is primed to captivate audiences and is ready to dazzle in his broadcast debut while showcasing his talents on the global stage.