Winner of Benavidez vs Andrade will edge closer to Canelo shot

Undefeated two-time super middleweight world champion David “El Monstruo” Benavídez will defend his Interim WBC Super Middleweight Title against unbeaten two-division world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade headlining a SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, November 25 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Benavidez vs. Andrade is one of the most compelling matches in the super middleweight division, pitting two undefeated boxers with world championship pedigrees and intriguingly combative and difficult styles to solve, as Benavidez is a come-forward, hard-nosed warrior, while Andrade is a master technician of the sweet science.

The winner will be mandatory for Canelo Alvarez.

“Saturday, November 25 is going to be a holiday feast for boxing fans, with high-stakes matchups from top to bottom, all headlined by one of boxing’s most dangerous stars in David Benavídez taking on his most accomplished foe to date in Demetrius Andrade,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “This will be another night that promises start to finish fireworks on SHOWTIME PPV and live in the boxing capital of the world in Las Vegas.”

“Just like David Benavidez, Demetrius Andrade is a fighter nobody wants to face, so it’s very exciting that these two bogeymen of boxing will be facing each other on November 25,” said Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing. “I expect Demetrius to come with his best because of the huge opportunity that will await the winner of this fight. I give David Benavidez all of the credit for once again proving that he will fight anyone at any time. He is a true champion and this will be another great fight.”

“Benavidez vs. Andrade is a career-defining matchup of two of the most avoided and skilled fighters in boxing whose desire to be great and will to win should push them both to be at their best on Nov. 25,” said Stephen Espinoza, President, Sports & Event Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. “This event continues a torrid run of big events on SHOWTIME PPV and will include an undercard of competitive, compelling fights that have become the standard for SHOWTIME PPV events.”

The 26-year-old undefeated Benavídez (27-0, 23 KOs) returns after besting longtime rival Caleb Plant via unanimous decision in a SHOWTIME PPV slugfest from March. Benavídez became the youngest-ever 168-pound world champion at just 20-years-old when he defeated Ronald Gavril by split decision for the vacant WBC title in 2017. A Phoenix-native who now lives and trains in Seattle, Washington, Benavidez has stamped his place in the super middleweight division with knockout power in both hands and improving ring savvy with each fight. When he was 15 years old, Benavídez went from weighing 250 pounds to a boxing prodigy under the watchful eye of his father and trainer, Jose, Sr., and his brother and veteran contender Jose Jr., as he famously held his own in sparring against middleweight champions Gennady Golovkin and Peter Quillin as a teenager. Benavídez rode a string of six straight knockout victories heading into the bout against Plant, including KOs of former world champions Anthony Dirrell and David Lemieux.

“I’m really excited to come back again and fight on pay-per-view,” said Benavidez. “Andrade is a slick fighter, but I’m the bigger, stronger and better boxer. I know the kind of fight that fans expect from me, so I’m putting in the work every day so that I can step into the ring on November 25 and go for the knockout. I’m coming to show everyone why I’m ‘El Monstruo’ at 168 pounds.”

A 2008 U.S. Olympian from Providence, Rhode Island, Andrade (32-0, 19 KOs) captured world titles at 154 and 160-pounds with sublime precision punching and defensive prowess as he fights for the second time at 168 pounds. The 35-year-old first captured a 154-pound title with a 2013 victory over Vanes Martirosyan, winning another belt at the weight class by defeating Jack Culcay in 2017, before moving up to middleweight. Andrade won a dominant decision over Walter Kautondokwa in October 2018 to win a vacant world title at 160 pounds, before putting together a string of five consecutive title defenses. Andrade debuted at 168 pounds in January, dropping Demond Nicholson twice on his way to a shutout unanimous decision. Before turning pro, Andrade was a prolific amateur, winning the World Amateur Championship once and the U.S. Amateur Championship twice, while racking up victories against pro champions Keith Thurman, Daniel Jacobs, Shawn Porter and Austin Trout.

“I’m having a great training camp and I can’t wait for November 25,” said Andrade. “I expect myself and David Benavidez to bring our best on fight night and give the fans a memorable matchup. I have the tools and ability to beat anybody, and I’ll win this fight because of the confidence I have in my skills.”