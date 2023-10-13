Tim Tszyu and Brian Mendoza discuss Oct 15 title clash

Undefeated Australian superstar and WBO Junior Middleweight World Champion Tim Tszyu and top contender Brian Mendoza shared the stage during the final press conference before they share the ring headlining action live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, October 14 (Sunday, October 15 in Australia) from the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The SHOWTIME BOXING INTERNATIONAL® telecast begins at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT and will also feature Australia’s rising contender Sam Goodman squaring off against former world title challenger Miguel Flores in a 12-round bout at a catch-weight of 125 pounds.

The event is promoted by No Limit Boxing and The Rose Brothers, in association with TGB Promotions.

Here is what the press conference participants had to say from Queensland, Australia on Thursday (Friday in Australia):

TIM TSZYU

“It’s a good feeling (being back here on the Gold Coast). I haven’t been out too much, just around a little bit. But I definitely do feel the love, and this is one of the reasons why I always come back here. The Gold Coast feels like a second home. I thank everyone here for that support.

“I’m zoned in. There’s no love at all whatsoever (between me and Mendoza). And that’s what happens with each one of my opponents when I face them. Every little thing frustrates me about them. And I just have one thing on my mind and that’s victory by any means.

“He’s trying to take away everything that I’ve worked for. As a warrior, this is like me defending my land. He’s coming onto my land and there’s no way I’m going to allow him to try and take it.

“He’s a good guy and I’m not into all that booing and all that stuff. I think when fight night comes he’ll definitely feel the hostile crowd of the Tszyu land.

“I’m not here to do comparisons (on who’s the bigger puncher). He’s got a couple of real nice highlight KOs and I’ll have to put one on him.

“I’m 23-0 for a reason. No one’s figured out the puzzle. For him he’s on the rise, he’s on a roll. But 23 – numbers don’t lie.

“I’m not looking for just one world title. I’m looking for all four. This is because of one man’s [nervousness]. But I want all four. I’m in the present moment right now. I’m not thinking about that other bloke.

“Don’t blink.”

BRIAN MENDOZA

“In person, everyone’s been receiving me with lots of love here. I know you guys might not be fully rooting for me but I hope to gain a few more fans after fight night.

“It felt incredible (knocking out Sebastian Fundora). It’s a feeling that I can’t describe. And especially being in an underdog role and still pulling something like that off, it’s a dream come true. It’s a high I’m going to be chasing for the rest of my life.

“The common denominator (of dreams I’ve had about this fight) is that my hand gets raised at the end of the night.

“I’ve made my own real-life Rocky story. I didn’t mean to start it that way when I started my career but you have ups and downs in life and this is what it is. I clawed my way back from obscurity and now at this point I’m chasing greatness and I want this belt. It will change my life, my family’s life and everybody around me so that’s what I’ll be fighting for in the ring.

“I don’t care (how he feels about me). He still has to see me in the ring. It is what it is. Love me or hate me I’m here to win and to get the job done.”

SAM GOODMAN

“I’m always in the gym so if I’m in the gym I may as well be fighting. I want to stay active. I want to stay busy. Those are all the factors involved why I took this fight and at this level there’s no easy fights so I’m happy to take on a guy like Miguel Flores.

“He’s been in there with the best but he’s about to be in there with me and like the other fights went, he’s not winning this one.

“I know there’s a lot of eyes on this event and this match so I’ll be looking to send a message to everyone in the division and to everyone who has those belts. Whatever I have to do to get my hands on those belts, I’ll do.

“This is such a massive platform (being on SHOWTIME) and I’m stoked to be a part of it again so I’m ready to go. I’m ready to put on the performance of my lifetime and to destroy this bloke.”

MIGUEL FLORES

“We know that Sam Goodman is a good fighter, a good up-and-coming contender and we have our hands full.

“And like I said, Australia has been great but make no mistake. We’re not here to make friends. We’re here to put on a show and to go back to Houston with the victory.

“That was a great win for him (against Ra’eese Aleem). I can’t say I was surprised because in the ring anything can happen. But I thought he did enough to pull it off and that’s why he’s in the position that he’s in.

“But like I said, we’re not here to make friends. We’re here to beat him. I don’t want to say we’re here to upset because it’s not going to be an upset. We’re here to beat Sam Goodman.

“For once I’m the veteran in there and I’m going against the young lion. Usually, it’s the other way around. We have a plan but we’re ready to make adjustments in the ring if we have to and we’re ready to go.”