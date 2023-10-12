Amanda Galle vs Niorkis Carreno in Toronto on Nov 12

Lee Baxter Promotions is proud to announce our next event taking place at REBEL Entertainment Complex, in Toronto, on Sunday November 12.

Amanda Galle will be headlining the event as she takes on Niorkis Carreno for the IBO bantamweight title.

Amanda Galle (8-0-1 1KO) has earned her shot at the World Title against Niorkis Carreno (24-3-0 19KOs), for the vacant IBO World Bantamweight Title. Galle has had an extensive career, winning numerous Canadian National titles as well as being 4-time Ringside World Amateur Boxing Champion, before moving into the pro ranks. As a professional, Galle remains undefeated and is the current Canadian Super Bantamweight Champion. Galle’s standout win for the Canadian Title against Tania Walters, who just challenged for the Super Bantamweight World Title, shows she’s ready to compete at World Level.

Hailing out of Trujillo, Venezuela, Niorkis Carreno is coming to Canada to upset the hometown favourite. Carreno has been competing at a world title level for several years now, challenging for her first World Title in 2018 for the WBC Minimum Title. Carreno has also challenged for the WBO World Flyweight Title and more recently the WBO World Bantamweight Title against Dina Thorslund. All though Carreno went the distance in all three of her World title bouts, she has stopped 19 of her 24 opponents, proving that she’s a clinical finisher.

Mohamed Zawadi (6-1-0 5KOs) is back in action against Gregory Miller (2-7-0 2KOs). Zawadi is considered one of Canada’s hottest prospects, with him picking up four national titles as an amateur. Zawadi possesses ferocious power, which showed when he last fought in Toronto against Marco Perente, another highlight reel knockout. Zawadi will be facing Gregory Miller on November 12. Miller is the more experienced, seasoned pro, he will look to use this to his advantage against the younger Zawadi. Miller is a tough opponent with some heavy hands and could cause Zawadi some problems.

Stephane Fondjo (11-1-0 9KOs) makes his Canadian debut against Alexis Eduardo Olmos (7-5-0 3KOs). Fondjo is the WBA Asia South Super Middleweight Champion and the WBC Middle Eastern Champion. A bright future ahead for the hard-hitting super middleweight. In the other corner to Fondjo will be Alexis Eduardo Olmos. Olmos has been up against numerous top unbeaten prospects over the years. Previously Olmos beat Antonio Brown, who was unbeaten in seven, for the ABF American West Cruiserweight Title.

A rematch between Ross Mylet (9-1-1 2KOs) and Luis Vara Carrillo (6-8-4 2KOs) is on the card. A draw last time out left the fans and both boxers looking for a rematch, they go toe-to-toe again. Mylet is coming off two great stoppage wins, and the Canadian Champion has no plans on slowing down. Working under the watchful eye of Billy Martin, Mylet is improving with every fight. Luis Vara Carrillo is looking to get back to winning ways against his former foe. He fell just short last time out in an 8-round contest against top Mexican prospect, Gustavo Perez Alvarez who’s now 11-1. Mylet and Carrillo are both ready to settle the score on November 12

Undefeated Nawid Zaman (2-0-0 1KO) makes his first appearance on a Lee Baxter card. Zaman, who is stablemates with Mohamed Zawadi and Ross Mylet, made his professional debut in May of last year. Zaman takes on an opponent to be announced later, and will have his loyal fanbase right behind him.

Stay tuned for another exciting bout to be added to the card shortly.