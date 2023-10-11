Hamza Azeem bids to shine on Oct 20 in Birmingham, UK

Hamza Azeem is planning to let his hands go and take the fight to his next opponent. His chance to do that will come at the Holiday Inn Queensway, in Birmingham city centre, on the undercard of the British title rematch between Ijaz Ahmed and Marcel Braithwaite on October 20th.

He’s just passed a year of being a pro, having turned over in September of 2022, and his paid record stands at 3-0, after a trio of four-round points victories.

His amateur career only saw 11 bouts, seven of them wins, representing Studio and Bartley Green Boxing Club. He took his amateur coach, Dave Clarke, with him into the pro ranks.

Brummie Azeem, from Kings Heath, debuted against Paul Cummings, overcoming a shaky spell to have his hand raised, at the final bell, through a 39-37 scoreline.

The 23-year-old southpaw put that right by registering a points whitewash, in his second outing, over fellow left-hander MJ Hall. The final score, after their clash, was 40-36.

‘King’ Azeem was then thrust into a sequel with Cummings, going one better than their first battle by claiming all four rounds, for another 40-36 landslide verdict.

He has put more into his preparations, since then, and combines boxing with his other profession, as a prison officer, operating the holding cells at Birmingham Crown Court.

Azeem said: “Getting some rounds with Jake (Melvin, fellow unbeaten pro) was my first spar, since my last fight, and I’m happy to make him a regular sparring partner!

“There was a style difference. I’m an awkward southpaw and he’s an orthodox fighter, with a good jab. It was useful, for both of us, and there was a high level of performance.

“We were working on a few things and I still feel that I need to throw more shots, step in and keep busy. It’s down to me to pick up the pace.

“I got seven solid rounds in, with Jake, which shows that I’m reaching a new level of fitness. I’m running faster, training harder and I’ve got the weight off, in the right way.

“There has still been fat on me, after my previous training camps, so I’ve got down by another 2kg this time. We will see what I can do after that.

“I’ve boxed Paul Cummings twice, as a pro, so it was a rematch last time, from my debut. I felt like I beat him better, the second time around, and I could see improvements.

“I never had that much amateur experience, so I’m still learning on the job, but I think that I have natural technique and skill for boxing.

“I believe that I can do better, with the more time that I spend in the ring. I just want to achieve what I can and be the best that I can be.”

Tickets for the Holiday Inn bill are available, priced at £40 standard or £80 VIP ringside, directly from the boxers or by visiting myfighttickets.com.