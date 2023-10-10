Xander Zayas, Emiliano Fernando Vargas discuss culture

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, join rising superstars Xander Zayas and Emiliano Fernando Vargas as they delve into the similarities and differences between Puerto Rican and Mexican cultures.

In an exclusive joint interview, they discuss the food, music, colloquial phrases and other cultural elements from their respective backgrounds.

Zayas is a 21-year-old native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, who is on the cusp of a world title shot in the competitive junior middleweight division. His last fight was his most impressive showing yet, a fifth-round TKO against Roberto Valenzuela Jr. in September. He is scheduled to return before the year ends.

Vargas, the son of former world champion Fernando Vargas, is a Mexican-American lightweight prospect in his sophomore year as a pro.

The 19-year-old will return against fellow unbeaten Cristian Olivares on the November 16 undercard of the Shakur Stevenson-Edwin De Los Santos WBC lightweight world title showdown at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Below is what Zayas and Vargas had to say about representing their culture during Hispanic Heritage month:

Xander Zayas

“Representing Puerto Rico and the Boricua pride means everything to me. It is my greatest motivation to get up to train every day, give everything in the gym, and leave everything in the ring. Raising my flag high will always be my North Star, and I will not rest until the whole ‘Island of Enchantment’ feels proud of me.”

Emiliano Fernando Vargas

“It’s an honor for me to have Mexican blood in my veins. I enjoy and partake in all that my culture has to offer. Mexico has had many world champions in the history of boxing, and I can’t wait till it’s my turn.”