Jaqeem Hutcherson vs Brandon Chambers set for Oct 14

Jeter Promotions returns to The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland on Saturday, October 14th with a huge night of championship boxing.

This will be the 13th championship boxing event promoted by Jeter Promotions at The Hall at Live! Casino Hotel Maryland.

In the main event, Jaqeem Hutcherson battles fan-favorite Brandon Chambers in an eight-round battle for the UBF All America and UBO Intercontinental super bantamweight titles.

This fight is a local showdown between Maryland based fighters.

Hutcherson of Capitol Heights, Maryland is 9-1-1. The 27-year-old won the ABF Atlantic Featherweight title with a unanimous decision over Prentice Canada. In Hutcherson’s last bout, he added more hardware by winning the ABF Mid Atlantic Super Bantamweight title with a six-round split decision over Vit Y on July 15th at The Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland.

Chambers of Gwynn Oak, Maryland has an identical record of 9-1-1 with five knockouts. The 37-year-old Chambers won the ABF Atlantic Featherweight title with a split-decision over Blake Quintana (4-0). Chambers won the ABF USA Featherweight title with a first-round stoppage over Paul Carroll. He made two defenses of that title with wins over TayShawn Autry and Vit Y. Chambers is coming off his only defeat which was to highly regarded Bruce Carrington on April 8th in Newark, New Jersey in a fight that was streamed live on ESPN+

In Six-Round Bouts:

Immanuwel Aleem (18-3-2, 11 KOs) of Richmond, Virginia takes on Antonio Luis Hernandez (7-16-2, 4 KOs) of Liberty, Missouri in a super middleweight contest.

Joseph Veazey (9-0, 6 KOs) of Baltimore fights Steven Brabson (3-7, 2 KOs) of Athens, Tennessee in a super lightweight fight.

Vitali Gubkin (8-4-1, 5 KOs) of Alexandria, Virginia rematches veteran Christopher Brooker (16-14, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia in a super middleweight clash.

Ahmad Muhammad Jones (5-0, 3 KOs) of Baltimore squares off with Dionte Burts (4-1-1, 2 KOs) of Washington, DC in a super lightweight bout.

Ervin Fuller III (4-0, 2 KOs) of Fort Washington, Maryland takes on Vit Y (7-5-1, 4 KOs) of Rock Hill, South Carolina in a super featherweight fight.

In Four-Round Bouts:

Jeffrey Yu (2-0, 2 KOs) of Vienna, Virginia fights Darus Somieari (0-2) of Roanoke, Virgina in a super featherweight contest.

Josiyah Giles (3-0, 1 KO) of Chesterfield, Virginia fights DeAndre Mesner (1-1, 1 KO) of Durham, North Carolina in a lightweight fight.

Marquel Johns (7-2-2, 6 KOs) of Fort Washington, Maryland takes on Antonio Dunton-El Jr. (3-2-2, 1 KO) of Baltimore in a super featherweight bout.

Eric Hernandez (9-1, 5 KOs) of Ashburn, Virginia takes on Markus Bowes (2-2, 2 KOs) of Roxboro, North Carolina in a lightweight fight.

Ezri Turner (1-0, 1 KO) of Dover, Delaware takes on pro debuting Joshua Nicolas Lamine Diop of Sarasota, FL in a lightweight bout.

Tabish Faqiri of Woodbridge, Virginia will make his pro debut against Antwion McCollough (0-2) of Kalamazoo, MI in a lightweight fight.

Renaldo Gaines (10-2-1, 3 KOs) of Suitland, Maryland takes on Darrel Harris (9-22-2, 6 KOs) of Sarasota, FL in a super featherweight fight.

Micah Terrill (1-0, 1 KO) of Landover, Martland fights debuting Dah-Quan Erdrington of Roanoke, VA in a light heavyweight contest.

Tickets Range between $65 and $105.