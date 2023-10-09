Joe Smith Jr. unhappy with wide scoring in Gilberto Ramirez loss

Former Light Heavyweight World Champion Joe Smith Jr. debuted in the cruiserweight division on Saturday night, October 7 against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in a riveting ten-round clash that had fans on the edge of their seats at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, NV.

Broadcast globally on DAZN, the action-packed two-way battle between the warriors had fans once again feeling the strength and power that has made Smith Jr. a must-see attraction throughout his career. Scores from the judges’ (99-91), do not depict the outstanding fight nor give credit to Smith Jr.

Smith Jr. was returning to the ring following a rough 16-month period of personal heartaches including the murder of his younger brother Alex this past May. Stated Joe DeGuardia, President of Star Boxing, Smith’s longtime promoter, “We’re very proud of Joe’s performance last night, he continues to show that he is a top level, must see fighter even now at cruiserweight.”

“As for the judges, 99-91 is extremely disappointing and while ‘Zurdo’ may have pulled out the fight, this is no way warrants that scoring, nor does it reflect what everyone watching the fight witnessed. It is also troubling that if the fight had been a 12-rounder and Joe had won the last two rounds he still wouldn’t have gotten the decision, which amplifies why such scoring is concerning.”

“However, our focus is on the thrilling action that Joe provides in the ring – he’s back and I expect him to be even stronger in the near future and we will be seeking a rematch of this very exciting fight.”