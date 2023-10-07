Hamzah Sheeraz steps up against Liam Williams on Dec 2

Hamzah Sheeraz, will face the most severe test of his career to date when he takes on former world title challenger Liam Williams at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday, 2 December, live on TNT Sports.

Sheeraz (18-0, 4 KOs), the WBC Silver champion, comes into the fight off the back of two hugely impressive quick stoppages over River Wilson-Bent and Dmytro Mytrofanov, who were both brutally dispatched in the second round.

The 26-year-old is making a third defence of his WBC belt and a second defence of the Commonwealth title he won against Wilson-Bent.

Welshman Williams (24-4-1, 19) returned to winning ways in November with a quick-fire victory over Nizar Trimech at York Hall after being on the wrong end of two 12 round points decisions against then middleweight world champion Demetrius Andrade and Chris Eubank jr.

Prior to his Andrade encounter, the 31-year-old became a two-weight British champion and embarked on a run of wins at middleweight that saw him win the WBC Silver and WBO Intercontinental titles in a five-fight reign of terror that resulted in as many showreel stoppages.

Sheeraz believes success against a fighter of the calibre and profile of Williams will serve to raise his own stock in British fight fan circles.

“It is definitely a great fight and a great fight for me at this stage of my career,” he reasoned. “Obviously, for him, it is a comeback fight and if he were to beat me, he would be back on the scene again, but this is a fight I feel I am more than ready for.

“It is something I almost need to get the attention of the British public. He has fought for world titles, and it is definitely my hardest fight to date, but it is a challenge I am relishing, and I know what I can do.

“I’ve just got to go in there and do what I do best. People have got to remember though, that he is a dangerous fighter with a lot to prove and he will come in hungry. I’ve got to prepare for the best version of Liam Williams.”

‘The Machine’ Williams is looking forward to getting back into championship contention on his previous stage.

“I am excited to be back on TNT Sports,” he said. “It is a really great platform, and I am excited for the fight. I think it is one all the people want to see, and I saw that fans are getting excited about it after one or two things leaked out on social media.

“People seem to be loving the idea of this fight already. Hamzah is a very good fighter and is obviously very tall and rangy, he can punch a bit and, overall, it will be a good challenge and one that I am really up for.

“I cannot wait for December, so bring it on!”

Promoter Frank Warren added: “This has got all the makings of a middleweight classic. We know all about Liam from working with him for a large part of his career and he always delivers the goods, entertainment-wise, plus he is a ferocious competitor.

“Making this fight for Hamzah shows the confidence we have in him and how impressed we have been with his development as a middleweight force.

“This will be his toughest fight, no question about it. Liam has operated at the top level and, should Hamzah overcome him, he will be ready to take the step up himself.

“Most of all, I am sure it will be a thrilling fight from start to finish.”

Tickets for Sheeraz vs Williams on Saturday, 2 December at the Copper Box go on sale at 12pm on Tuesday, 10 October available from: ticketmaster.co.uk