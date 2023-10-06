Steve Claggett vs Miguel Madueno confirmed for Nov 14 in Montreal

The WBO’s #10 contender in the lightweight division, Miguel Madueno, will step onto Quebecois soil on November 14 with the firm intention of causing an upset and seizing Steve Claggett’s NABF title, known as the ‘Dragon.’

This is what ‘explosivo,’ as he is nicknamed due to his impressive punching power, declared ahead of their duel, which will take place at the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal, during an evening that will also feature Montreal’s hard-hitting Steven Butler.

Renowned for the thrilling performances he delivers in all his fights, Albertan Steve Claggett (36-7-2, 25 KOs) has made significant progress in the world rankings since winning and defending his NABF title, which has propelled him to the 15th spot in the WBC rankings.

Now training under coach Mike Moffa, he has shown remarkable improvement in his recent bouts against Carlos Sanchez, Alberto Machado, and Rafael Guzman Lugo. He will face a tough challenge in Miguel Madueno (30-1, 28 KOs), who, with a knockout ratio of 93%, will likely aim to make an early impact in the fight, promising an exciting showdown for boxing fans who will undoubtedly witness a spectacular duel.

“First and foremost, I want to say that I’m eager to put on a great show for the boxing fans! I am continuing to progress with Mike, and I still have some surprises up my sleeve. With my team and EOTTM behind me, I know we’re on the right path to conquer the division. I’ve worked hard, and I believe that all the time I’ve spent in this sport has given me valuable experience, which I’m eager to demonstrate against this opponent. The best is yet to come, and for this fight, I will once again give my very best. Mark my words!” – Steve Claggett

After a heartbreaking defeat to Janibek Alimkhanuly in a world championship bout last May, Steven Butler (32-4-1, 26 KOs) will make his return in November, following a period of reflection about the future of his career.

“I still have the fire in me, and I won’t let that defeat define me; quite the opposite. I want to show my children that one can always bounce back after a setback. As a team, we’ve made the decision to make changes to my training structure so I can address my weaknesses and optimize my performance for the rest of my career. I’m now training with John Scully in the United States, and he’s helping me acquire additional skills to complement what I already have. I’m making all the necessary sacrifices to get back on the path to victory,” notes Steven Butler.

On November 14th, boxing fans will also have the opportunity to witness the Quebec debuts of the new recruits from EOTTM in the light heavyweight division, Imam Khataev (3-0, 3 KOs) and Albert Ramirez (17-0, 15 KOs). Although the detailed card will be unveiled later, Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse (6-1, 2 KOs), Mehmet Unal (5-0, 4 KOs), Luis Santana (10-0, 4 KOs), and Moreno Fendero (1-0) will also be part of the event.

Tickets for the November 14th event will be on sale starting this morning, October 6th, at 9:00 AM, on the www.ticketmaster.ca platform.