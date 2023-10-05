Pablo Cesar Cano stops Zachary Ochoa in six rounds

Pablo Cesar Cano scored a sixth-round stoppage victory over Zachary Ochoa to celebrate his 34th birthday last night on ProBox TV’s Wednesday Night Fights from Plant City, Florida.

The multiple world title challenger has led a distinguished career to date, sharing the ring with the likes of Shane Mosley, Erik Morales, and ProBox TV commentator Paulie Malignaggi, with his record improving to 35-8-1 (25 KOs) yesterday evening.

Ochoa picks up a third consecutive defeat after a gutsy display in the Sunshine State, his record moves to 21-4 (7 KOs) after a second career knockout defeat.

It was far more than a perfect start for Cano picking up a bad cut in the second round. However, Cano applied pressure seconds later, Ochoa having to defend a gluttony of shots to survive a round that could have easily seen the fight stop.

Ochoa was in trouble again in the third round from a left hook to the head, going immediately into defense mode. However, Cano was struggling with the steady flow of blood flowing from his eyebrow as he began to wear as the round ended.

In round four Ochoa got behind his jab to sway the fight towards his preferred rhythm. In round five he took full control looking as the likely winner by this stage.

Cano had other plans going into round six. Ochoa was down on the canvas after a good combination from Cano, it was admirable that he made it to his feet considering the manner in which he fell down. The Puerto Rican came under fierce attack against the ropes with zero reply. The referee waved off the contest as Cano was swinging away.

On the undercard, Jose Nunez defeated Omar Salcido over the ten-round distance in the evening’s chief support. Salcido picked up his first defeat in the all-undefeated clash in a fight the Mexican struggled to find his range.

A Fight of the Year contender saw both men hit the canvas where the judges scored wide to Nunez. 98-89, 98-87 and 95-90 scores saw Nunez improve his record to 16-0-2 (7 KOs). Salcido goes home with a career-first defeat to his name, his record moves to 17-1 (12 KOs).

Jose Arellano defeated Oscar Alvarez to hand the young Mexican a second straight defeat and Trevor Thomson defeated Willie Shaw, both won by unanimous decision victory.

Wednesday Night Fights returns in less than two weeks with Brandon Glanton taking on Carlos Fromenta in the cruiserweight division on October 18.