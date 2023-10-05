Artingstall vs Bradford bolsters Buatsi vs Azeez undercard at O2

2020 Olympic Games bronze medallist Karriss Artingstall (4-0) is stepping up to face the battle-hardened Vanessa Bradford who has shared the ring with world champions Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner when she returns to the ring at BOXXER: PATHS COLLIDE on Saturday, October 21st at The O2 London, live on Sky Sports.

‘Vicious’ Vanessa Bradford (7-4-2) – the reigning Canadian featherweight champion – took Mayer the distance in a 2018 North American championship bout and did the same with Baumgardner in 2021 just three months before Baumgardner stopped Terri Harper to become the new IBO and WBC world super-featherweight champion.

“Vanessa Bradford has been in with some of the best and she’s very experienced in the pro ranks, so I am expecting a good fight and a serious test. I’m confident I’ll get the win and continue to push my career forward,” said Artingstall.

“I’m looking forward to getting back out on the 21st October, another great venue to box at with a cracking headliner between Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez.”

Ben Shalom, BOXXER CEO, said, “We were incredibly proud to have Karriss Artingstall sign with us for her professional career in the wake of her Olympic success. She’s one of the world’s top talents at her weight and she’s shown that throughout her amateur career. Now we can’t wait to see her professional career take off. Vanessa Bradford is a quality test and should make for a great fight.”

Hailing from Macclesfield and formerly serving as a gunner in the Royal Horse Artillery, Artingstall achieved Olympic glory in the highly competitive women’s featherweight division, clinching bronze with a victory over Skye Nicolson.

With four victories from her four professional outings, the Rob McCracken-trained Artingstall has made a solid start to her professional career and goes in search of a fifth successive victory later this month.

Headlined by friends turned rivals Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez, BOXXER: PATHS COLLIDE takes place Saturday, October 21st at The O2 London and airs live and exclusively in the UK and Ireland on Sky Sports.

Tickets are on sale now via Boxxer.com