Al Haymon PBC title belts resurface ahead of TV Network switch

Al Haymon is reportedly looking for a new home to host his Premier Boxing Champions stable after news broke that Showtime will leave regular boxing.

Showtime, who alongside FOX have been sharing responsibilities of PBC broadcasts, are stepping back to only stage Pay Per View events.

This leaves Haymon in a spot as his contract will not be renewed for events away from the paid platform.

Once he finds a new network, WBN understands there will be an option to launch their version of a world title belt. The news comes eight years after it was first considered.

If Haymon chooses to launch a PBC title in each division, the same as UFC does in MMA, it could cause a rift with the rest of the current sanctioning bodies.

When Haymon took his considerable stable away from Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, championships were a definite target.

However, the move cooled once Showtime came on board. Reports suggested that Showtime was not on board with the idea.

Having a Premier Boxing Champion, similar to an IBF or WBC champion, would raise considerable eyebrows if it happens.

The name’ Premier Boxing Champions’ was controversial and led to fears when announced.

But what do PBC belts mean for the current organizations?

The WBC, IBF, WBO, and WBA may well oppose any move by Haymon. But such is the disillusionment with how boxing is run these days fan power could come into play.

Boxing is awash with bad judging decisions, failed drug tests, and loopholes for promoters to exploit.

Something needs to break the monotony and monopoly that currently hangs over the sport in the worst way possible.

It’s not only the sanctioning and governing bodies. It’s the way each State of the US and country worldwide isn’t unified in making decisions.

But it’s hard to speculate until we know more about Haymon’s plans. It would undoubtedly be the biggest shake-up the sport has seen in years.

How another title belt launched by a promoter would operate has several open questions. Would Top Rank allow one of its fighters to face a PBC title holder and call it a world title fight?

Why wouldn’t they start their own? – That’s why it would significantly alter the current climate.

There are far more questions than answers. It could be highly controversial if Haymon confirmed the move once a new deal is in place.

So far, Amazon Prime, DAZN, and ESPN+ are leading contenders to sign Haymon’s stable.

