Al Haymon ramps up pandemic Pay Per Views with Keith Thurman return

December 22nd, 2021

Keith Thurman is back in action on February 5 in yet another Pay Per View offering from Premier Boxing Champions and Al Haymon.

‘One Time’ will carry another paid platform event, one of many after Haymon ramped up his efforts to compete in a stacked market.

The former unified welterweight champion takes on the former super lightweight star Mario Barrios.

“El Azteca” opposes Thurman in a twelve-round welterweight showdown that headlines a jam-packed FOX Sports and PBC collaboration.

The Pay-Per-View will happen on Saturday, February 5, from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

KEITH THURMAN vs. BARRIOS

Both Thurman and Barrios will look to rebound from their first career defeats with statement victories to put them back on the path toward another world title.

Thurman will be returning to the ring after a 30-month absence following a loss to Manny Pacquiao. It is the longest of his career.

Barrios will be testing himself at 147-pounds for the first time in his pro career and against one of the sport’s best and most experienced welterweights.

Thurman vs. Barrios adds to several PPVs put on by PBC during the pandemic recently. They include Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder, Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Chris Arreola, and the upcoming Luis Ortiz vs. Charles Martin.

More will follow.

CO-FEATURE

Four-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz will battle Keenan “Bedo” Carbajal in a 10-round super featherweight match in the co-feature.

“El Terremoto” aims to face the winner of Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan taking place in the UK around the same time.

Further action sees battle-tested all-action welterweights Abel Ramos and Josesito “Riverside Rocky” Lopez clash in a 10-round attraction.

The pay-per-view telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT with former two-division champion Luis “Pantera” Nery battling unbeaten Carlos Castro in a 10-round super bantamweight duel.

Tickets for the live event, which TGB Promotions promote, go on sale Wednesday, December 22 at 10 a.m. PT. They will be available at axs.com.

