Vladimir Shishkin eyes Canelo clash after second-round knockout

Top super middleweight contender Vladimir Shishkin kept his unbeaten record intact last Friday night as he stopped veteran Ramon Ayala in the second round of their showdown in Miami, Florida.

The Salita Promotions promoted 168-pounder has fought his way to the No. 2 contender position in the IBF and continues to seek out a world title fight, with his current focus on undisputed champion Canelo Alvarez.

“I was happy to get some work on Friday and stay sharp while I await my world title fight opportunity,” said Shishkin, who improved his record to 15-0 with nine knockouts.

“I watched the Canelo fight closely the day after my fight and feel completely ready to win when that opportunity comes. No matter what, all roads to the world title.”

Now fighting out of the resurgent Detroit boxing scene under the guidance of the renowned SugarHill Steward, Shishkin turned pro in 2016 following a prolific amateur career.

The 32-year-old stopped veteran contender Nadjib Mohammedi in October 2018 before putting together his most recent seven victories in stateside bouts. Prior to Friday’s action, Shishkin bested former world champion Jose Uzcategui via a unanimous decision in December in a bout that aired on SHOWTIME.

“Vladimir is on track to fight for the Super Middleweight World Title,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions. “He keeps getting better, stronger and sharper. His time to dominate the division is now and his presence will add a new dynamic force to this talent-packed division.”