Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao named in Top 5 Boxers Ever

World Boxing News can report Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao have been named in a top five vote for the Greatest Boxers Ever.

No boxing enthusiast doesn’t know about Mayweather. The 46-year-old champion never lost a bout in his 21-year pro career. His victory against Philippines boxing son Manny Pacquiao is among his most popular but certainly his most lucrative.

As such, Mayweather was crowned as the WBN Boxer of the decade.

For his achievements, many argue Mayweather deserves to rank alongside other great champions like Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Robinson, and Argentina’s legend Carlos Monzon.

Mayweather and Pacquiao joined the trio on an online social media poll as the top five of all time.

Here’s a look at those named the top five boxers on the controversial ballot. There is no order, just the quintet with the most votes.

Top Five Boxers Ever

Choose your arrangement.

Floyd Mayweather

In his 21-year career, Mayweather has won five weight-class world titles and maintained dominance throughout his fights.

Mayweather is seen as the best defensive boxer ever to grace the global boxing scene and remains the most accurate puncher since Compubox.

The aged American boxer recorded 26 consecutive world title wins, with ten being via knockout. Mayweather recorded 24 wins in lineal title fights, among them seven knockouts.

Today, he remains the biggest pay-per-view attraction of all time.

Manny Pacquiao

Many boxing historians regard him as one of the greatest professional boxers ever to exist. Therefore, Pacquiao has done his best to deserve the praise.

He’s the only boxer to have won twelve major world titles in eight weight divisions.

Manny was also the first boxer to have ever won the lineal championship in five divisions.

In July 2019, Pacquiao became the oldest Welterweight World champion ever after beating Keith Thurman for the WBA crown.

Carlos Monzon

Carlos Monzon is an Argentine legend. He was the undisputed middleweight champion for seven years, recording 59 knockouts in his career.

Monzon successfully defended his title 14 times. He’s widely celebrated as the greatest pound-to-pound boxer of all time.

Monzon was known for his relentless work rate. Plus, his punching power and immense speed.

His skills earned him an induction into the International Boxing Hall Of Fame. He’s among the consensus top 20 fighters of the last century.

Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali’s effect on sports goes beyond the ring. The boxing titan recorded an impressive 56-win record in heavyweight boxing.

He became a popular figure for publicly standing against the Vietnam War.

In 1960, Ali won an Olympic Gold Medal. In addition, he also took the World Heavyweight boxing championship in 1964.

However, he lost three years of his career following a suspension due to his refusal to fight in Vietnam. Nonetheless, he reclaimed his title again two times in the ’70s.

Sugar Ray Robinson

As one of the best boxers ever, Sugar Ray claimed the world welterweight title for five years, from 1946 to 1951.

By 1958, he was the first boxer to have won a divisional world championship title five times consecutively.

Robinson is known by many as one of the greatest pound-to-pound boxers, having finished his 25-year career with 175 victories in 1965.

Who is in your top five?

