Shakur Stevenson could fight Devin Haney on Nov 18 in Las Vegas

Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney could face off on November 18 in Las Vegas, with the decision hinging on one green light.

Haney needs to confirm to the World Boxing Council that he intends to defend his lightweight title for the organization to approve Stevenson as the mandatory challenger.

A deadline has been set for this week,

Stevenson’s promoter Bob Arum has already earmarked the date and venue for the two-weight world champion’s next fight. Haney could get a massive offer to fill the slot on Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend.

All Haney has to do is give one more fight at 135 the green light, and fans can look forward to two of the most exciting young boxers in the world colliding again. It happened recently with Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia, a Pay Per View bout that broke records in April.

Both men are undefeated and have held world titles at different weight classes. A fight between them would be a highly anticipated clash of styles.

Shakur Stevenson vs Devin Haney

A fight between Stevenson and Haney is predicted to be a close and competitive one. The two boxers have been calling each other out for a fight for some time, but no deal has been made.

It is possible that the fight could now happen this year. If it does occur, it would be one of the biggest fights in boxing and end the year with a bang.

In their most recent fights, in the sixth round, Stevenson defeated Shuichiro Yoshino by TKO. Haney defeated Vasiliy Lomachenko by unanimous decision, but it was highly contentious.

Lomachenko wanted a rematch, but Haney moved on quickly.

Lomachenko rematch

“I think it never happens,” Lomachenko told ESNews on Haney returning to the table. “And I think it never happens because I think they are scared. I [don’t] believe, I am sure.

“He is scared. He understands he [lost] the fight. His father understands what happened.

“You and everyone saw what he said after nine rounds in the corner. Many people are talking about the 12th round, [that] I lose this round, but I don’t need to win this round.

“I understand I [won] this fight. I won a lot of rounds. But I keep my conditioning. I keep my score and finish the fight. After 12 rounds, I was sure I won this fight. I was very happy.”

Haney agreeing to face Stevenson after Loma would signal that he intends to take on all comers as the undisputed titleholder.

