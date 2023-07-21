Undercard confirmed for Bohachuk vs Allotey this weekend

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions has set a loaded undercard for This Saturday, July 22, Hollywood Fight Nights event from the Chumash Casino Resort and broadcast live globally on UFC FIGHT PASS.

The exciting seven-bout card, featuring a wealth of young rising stars is headlined by the return of Popular, Ukrainian Knockout Artist, Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk, (22-1, 22 KOs), defending his WBC Continental Americas Title against World Title Challenger, Patrick Allotey, (42-4, 32 KOs), of Accra, Ghana in a scheduled ten-rounder.

Remaining tickets, priced at $105, $85, $75, $65 and $55 can be purchased through the Chumash Casino Resort. The Chumash Casino Resort is located at 3400 East Highway 246, Santa Ynez, CA 93460. Doors will open on the night of the event at 5:00 p.m. PT with the first bell at 5:15 p.m. PT. The UFC FIGHT PASS broadcast will start at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.

Commentating on the broadcast will be world renowned trainer, Abel Sanchez, Ring Magazine Editor in Chief, Doug Fischer and the host of UFC FIGHT PASS’ ‘Extra Rounds podcast host, TJ De Santis.

The Open to the Public Ceremonial Weigh-In on Friday, streamed live on 360 Promotions’ social media channels, will commence at 5:00 p.m. PT from the Samala Showroom at the Chumash Casino Resort.

Co-featured on Saturday night is a sensational featherweight clash scheduled for eight-rounds between undefeated and hard-hitting, Southern California fan favorite Omar Trinidad,

(12-0-1, 9 KOs) and Roberto ‘The Ram’ Meza, (15-3-1, 8 KOs), of Temecula, CA. Trinidad returns to battle following a dominant unanimous decision over arch-rival Adan Ochoa on April 14, 2023. The upset minded Meza looks to bounce back into the win column following a hotly contested decision against Isaac Avelar on September 23, 2022.

Light Heavyweight Powerhouse, Umar Dzambekov, (5-0, 4 KOs), of Austria, faces heavy handed and undefeated Kwame Ritter, (10-0, 8 KOs), of Columbia, MD in an eight rounder. The southpaw Dzambekov has stopped his last four opponents, most recently knocking out Crispulo Javier Andino in the third round on June 9, 2023, thrilling the sold-out crowd at the Commerce Casino. Ritter defeated Fernando Galvan on December 10, 2022 over eight rounds.

Northern California standout Cain Sandoval, (9-0, 9 KOs), looks to stay perfect against super lightweight Jose Marruffo, (14-11-2, 2 KO’s), of Phoenix, AZ in a fight scheduled for eight rounds. Fighting out of Sacramento, CA, the 20-year-old Sandoval hits the ring following a dominant performance, stopping Jose Angulo in the fifth round on April 14, 2023, his debut under the 360 Promotions’ banner. Marruffo has fought a number of top contenders and looks to continue his winning streak after stopping Ioannis Birmpillis in the fifth round on November 26, 2022 in Brampton, Canada.

Scheduled for eight rounds in the bantamweight division, Narek Abgaryan, (15-1, 6 KOs), of Los Angeles, CA faces Manuel Manzo, (9-7-3, 4 KOs), of Fresno, CA. The Armenian born Abgaryan, trained by Hall of Famer Freddie Roach, makes his long-awaited return to the ring after a unanimous decision over Sabelo Ngebinyana on August 7, 2021. Manzo was victorious in his biggest win, a decision over previously undefeated Emmanuel Rodriguez in Atlantic City, NJ on November 12, 2012.

Opening the UFC FIGHT PASS broadcast, Fast-Rising Flyweight Star, 21-year-old Daniel ‘Chucky’ Barrera, (2-0-1, 2 KOs), of Riverside, CA looks to continue to impress in a scheduled six-rounder against Eduardo Alvarez, (0-2-1), of Long Beach, CA. Barrera had the huge crowd on their feet at the Quiet Cannon Country Club scoring a first-round knockout of Victor Hernandez Martin on January 27, 2023.

Fighting in an off-tv welterweight six rounder, Jorge Maravillo, (7-0, 7 KOs), of Marina, CA clashes with Terry Fernandez, (6-1, 6 KOs), of Oakland, CA.