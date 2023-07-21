Fulton vs Inoue live on ESPN+ from Tokyo, Japan

American fight fans will be treated to “Breakfast With The Monster” this Tuesday, July 25, as Naoya “Monster” Inoue attempts to dethrone WBC/WBO junior featherweight world champion Stephen Fulton at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs) aims to become a four-weight world champion after attaining undisputed status as a bantamweight. Many experts regard him as the world’s pound-for-pound king, and he looks to bolster that claim with a win over Philadelphia native Fulton (21-0, 8 KOs).

“Cool Boy Steph” has not fought since June 2022, when he dominated former unified world champion Danny Roman over 12 rounds.

Fulton-Inoue and undercard action will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. starting at 4:30 a.m. ET/1:30 a.m. PT.

The ESPN+ stream is also scheduled to include the following bouts:

Cuban sensation Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez (12-1, 7 KOs) will make the first defense of his WBO featherweight world title against Japanese contender Satoshi Shimizu (11-1, 10 KOs). Ramirez snatched the vacant title in April with a one-sided decision over former junior featherweight world champion Isaac Dogboe. Shimizu, a 2012 Olympic bronze medalist, has won three straight bouts since a 2019 TKO defeat to Joe Noynay.

In an eight-round light flyweight attraction, unbeaten knockout artist Kanamu Sakama (7-0, 6 KOs) steps up against Ryu Horikawa (3-1-2, 1 KO), who is coming off an eight-round draw against former flyweight world champion Sho Kimura.

Japanese junior featherweight phenom Yoshiki Takei (6-0, 6 KOs) looks to make it lucky number seven in an eight-rounder versus Filipino veteran Ronnie Baldonado (16-4-1, 9 KOs).