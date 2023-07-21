Andy Ruiz Jr. named by AJ as ‘Upset King’ years before KO defeat

Anthony Joshua may have prophesized his own downfall in 2019 when losing his heavyweight title to Andy Ruiz Jr for the first time in his career.

The former two-time champion revealed how his uncle may have inadvertently predicted his shock defeat to Ruiz.

Discussing the New York defeat and subsequent redemption, Joshua had made a startling revelation to a group of fans.

Asked if he took Ruiz too lightly the first time, Joshua said his old rival was named a dangerman in 2013.

Andy Ruiz Jr danger

“My uncle wrote out a list of heavyweights when I turned pro [in October 2013]. Andy Ruiz got listed as the ‘Upset King,’” said Joshua when appearing at a Club Wembley members event in London a while ago.

“We thought he was underrated and undervalued but had a lot of skills and could cause an upset.”

Joshua eventually met the dangerman opponent inside the ring at Madison Square Garden six years later. What transpired shocked all who witnessed it.

Dropped four times, Joshua was guilty of rushing into a known puncher and paid the ultimate price.

Reflecting on what went down, Joshua was philosophical in his response.

“I could tell you a million things, but I lost. That is the situation. What I had to do was go away. I had to look at what I needed to change,” he said.

“If you take all the praise, you can’t expect everyone to be quiet when you don’t perform. Criticism gives you a chance to perfect yourself.

“If everyone is telling you you’re great and two people tell you you need to improve – I would rather listen to those two people.”

Revenge

On gaining revenge the second time around six months later, AJ added: “The critics will always pick out the minor flaws and the finer details.

“It is good because you need those people to perfect yourself, so I always view criticism positively.

“What baffled me was the boxing legends and the boxing icons saying I should retire if I lost again. Saying, “Joshua hasn’t got the skills to beat Ruiz” and “his manager is crazy for putting him in a rematch straight away.

“You learn to make the best of a bad situation. You build resilience. Even if I’d failed again in the rematch, I’d have understood that that’s how life goes.

“At some point along the line, you reap the rewards.”

