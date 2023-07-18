Errol Spence Jr: I put the ego to the side to face Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr. has delved further into his sacrifices to get a fight with Terence Crawford over the line as the pair approach fight week.

The pair will make their Las Vegas Grand Arrival one week from today, knowing there will be mere days until the first bell goes in their undisputed unification.

Discussing his preparation, what it will take for him to win, and sealing the event in the first place, Spence is fully focused on Crawford.

“The Truth” says fans will witness something special when the curtain rises on the biggest boxing match of the year so far.

“There’s no backing down for either one of us. Me and Terence put together is just a recipe for a great fight,” said Crawford.

“We both come to win. Now we have everything on the line. I know we’re going to put on a great performance.”

On training camp, Spence added: “I came out here to Las Vegas three weeks early to train and acclimate. We’ve been 100% focused and training hard.

“We’re going over the game plan, ensuring we’re on point, and not leaving any stone unturned. This is a legacy fight that people will talk about for a long time.

“Everyone in Derrick James’ gym pushes each other. Even if it’s indirectly, we watch each other work. Naturally, you’re going to try to work a little harder.

“To make sure you’re really working because another top fighter is watching you and trying to see how you work.

“We’re feeding off each other. Derrick does a great job giving us all our own time slots.

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford

Going over the details of painstaking negotiations, Spence also states how vital it was to the sport that they were both mature about the contract.

“I didn’t want to risk anything that would jeopardize this fight. I was willing to sacrifice to wait on Terence. Everyone knows the magnitude of this fight and what this means for our legacy. I put the ego to the side.

“This fight does a lot for the sport of boxing. I hope a lot of the best fighters are ready to face each other.

“This is an old-school fight with the two best fighters in the world. You rarely get that. We’re two old-school fighters who will go in there and give it their all.

“This fight boils down to grit, determination, and focus. It’s about whose body and mind can withstand the most punishment. Also, make it through different highs and lows of the fight. Whoever can impose their style on their opponent will win the fight.”

Addressing Crawford’s undefeated streak, Spence concluded: “There have been fighters way more gifted than Terence who have lost in boxing.

They can say what they want about him, but I know my capabilities. I know my mindset when I step into the ring. I believe that I can beat any fighter.

“The level of opposition you face definitely matters. I’ve fought guys at the top when they really had something to lose. But once we get in the ring, it’s really all about abilities. It’s about dictating the pace and implementing the game plan.

Furthermore, follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.