Antwi vs Cartwright added to Arthur vs Suarez on Sept 1

Samuel Antwi and Mason Cartwright collide in a mouth-watering battle for the vacant British super welterweight title on September 1, live and free-to-air on Channel 5.

The pair meet at the University of Bolton Stadium, on the undercard of Lyndon Arthur’s IBO world light heavyweight title showdown with the big-punching Braian Suarez.

Wasserman Boxing, in association with Ladbrokes, Numan and Infinitum Entertainment, return with another hard-hitting show in Bolton, following the success of its event there in March.

Antwi, who has signed a promotional deal with Wasserman Boxing, is a former British welterweight title challenger and warmed up for this latest title shot by halting Ruben Angulo in less than three rounds, in Newcastle on Saturday night.

Cartwright challenged then-champion Troy Williamson for the Lonsdale Belt last year, and despite flooring the title holder in a thriller, he was on the wrong end of a highly controversial points decision.

Josh Kelly, who ripped the title from Williamson with a masterclass performance before Christmas, confirmed his decision to relinquish the title last week, which has opened the door for Antwi and Cartwright to scrap it out for the vacant belt.

Samuel Antwi said: “This is the third of the domestic trio for me. I’ve been the Southern Area champion and the English champion, and now it’s time to add the British to the collection.

“I have been given a great opportunity and though it’s above the weight I have been fighting at, I jumped at the chance. I know I can handle myself as a super welterweight and I plan on making a statement on September 1.”

Mason Cartwright said: “I believe I did enough to win the British super welterweight title last year, and so did a lot of the people who watched on the night. For some reason, the ringside judges thought otherwise, but on September 1 I will deliver a performance that removes any doubt.

“This time, I’m not returning to Ellesmere Port without the Lonsdale Belt in my possession.”

Kalle Sauerland, Global Head of Boxing at Wasserman Boxing, said: “British title fights always deliver, and Antwi against Cartwright has excitement plastered all over it.

“We saw at the Wasserman Boxing show at the weekend, just what battling out for the Lonsdale Belt means to fighters.

“And so the fans in Bolton, or those watching live and free-to-air on Channel 5, are in for a real treat. This is a brilliant addition to our world title card on September 1.”