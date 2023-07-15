Opponent named for Callum Walsh on August 26 in Los Angeles

The Fastest Rising Star in Boxing, ‘King’ Callum Walsh, (7-0, 6 KOs), of Cork, Ireland will make the first defense of his WBC US Silver Super Welterweight Title against Livan ‘Machine Gun Kid’ Navarro, (13-1, 7 KOs), of Miami, FL in the scheduled ten-round main event on Saturday, August 26 at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, CA and broadcast globally on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions as part of their acclaimed Hollywood Fight Nights events, tickets priced at $200, $150, $100, $80 and $60 are Now On-Sale and can be purchased online through the 360 Promotions website. The Commerce Casino, ‘The World’s Largest Card Room and Site of the LA Poker Classic’, is located at 6131 Telegraph Road, Commerce, CA 90040. For more information and directions visit their website.

“Callum continues to be one of the most talked about fighters in international boxing,” said Tom Loeffler. “His fights garner the highest historical ratings for boxing on UFC Fight Pass with his exciting victories being broadcast all over the world. Dana White and his Team at UFC are the perfect partners for the escalation of Callum’s career.”

“Livan Navarro has everything to gain against Callum and presents another tough challenge that he faces early in his career.”

Trained by Hall of Famer Freddie Roach at the famed Wild Card Boxing Gym in Hollywood, CA, the 22-year-old southpaw, a native of Cork, Ireland, Walsh earned the WBC US Silver Super Welterweight Title with a dominant performance and fourth round stoppage of world title challenger Carson Jones in front of a sold-out Commerce Casino crowd on June 9, 2023.

The Cuban born Navarro hits the ring against Walsh following a unanimous decision over Antonio Sanchez on October 21, 2022. He also holds victories over top contenders Breidis Prescott, Silverio Oritz, Armando Alvarez and Julio Cesar Reynoso.