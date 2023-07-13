Teofimo Lopez unretires as Devin Haney requests his WBO title

Teofimo Lopez came out of retirement in an unsurprising move as Devin Haney requested to fight for the vacant WBO lightweight championship.

The WBO revealed the move as they asked Haney in writing to clarify plans to drop his undisputed belts at 135 in favor of a move up.

Haney was closing in on battling Arnold Barboza Jr. for Lopez’s title after “The Takeover” stated his intentions to retire at 25.

Hours into the details being finalized, Lopez explained he won’t be handing over the WBO belt for Haney to fight for.

Teofimo Lopez unretires

“Yo Devin Haney, since you were quick to jump in the mix for my WBO Championship belt! Let’s make the fight happen so the world can see who is about that action,” said Lopez.

He added: “And no, you will not be on the A-side. I hold the king title of the division as well, so don’t run away!”

Lopez then confirmed he was officially out of retirement.

“Came out of retirement [I guess] because the next move was for Devin Haney to fight sorry-a** Arnold Barboza for my WBO championship title at 140lbs.

“F’ that. I’m tired of helping this kid be something that he is not. And that’s a real champion!”

Haney responded: “Yo hoe a** never retired n the first place. Let’s see if you really want the smoke. I’m going to be 140 champ regardless.”

As the pair go back and forth over a fight that may or may not happen, Haney is still yet to relinquish his position as the four-belt holder at 135.

Devin Haney resolution

“Concerning Team Haney and whether he will move up to the Jr. Welterweight Division to face Arnold Barboza, Jr. Team Haney is requesting that the 24 hours given be triggered after Teofimo Lopez decides regarding his WBO Jr. Welterweight Championship,” stated the WBO.

“Wherefore, having considered the arguments provided by Team Haney, this Committee is denying the request. Consequently, enforcing the conditions set forth by this Committee in its “Resolution.”

“Therefore, our ruling stands. Team Haney must confirm their decision in writing no later than today, July 12, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

“Failure to comply with these conditions will result in this Committee proceeding accordingly. The understanding being that Haney will stay in the Lightweight Division.

“Lastly, be advised that the WBO reserves its right to issue all further rulings deemed necessary, helpful, and convenient to accomplish the purposes, policies, and intent of the WBO Regulations of the World Championship Contest.

“Serving those interests that best serve professional boxing and the WBO Jr. Welterweight Division.”

