Denzel Whitley aims to shine at “Pandemonium at The Palladium”

Undefeated Massachusetts Welterweight Champion Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (11-0, 6 KOs) is a legacy boxer. His trainers, father Derrick and Uncle Darrin, were solid pro boxers in the late 1990s through 2007.

Whitley, 24, is breaking out of his coaches’ shadows to establish himself as one of the top New England prospects. The quintessential boxer intends to make a major statement in that respect in his next fight on the August 19th “Pandemonium at The Palladium” pro boxing card, presented by Granite Chin Promotions (GCP), at The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Whitley will be fighting in his last eight-round fight before graduating to 10. But first he has to get past his next fight, against Hector “El Gatito” Ednar Bobadilla (9-14-1, 4 KOs) for the vacant United States Boxing Federation (USBF) Atlantic welterweight title.

“I’m doing 10-plus rounds when I train, so I’m ready, plus I feel great (physically) when I go eight rounds. I know I can do it (go 10). I feel like I’m on the right path. Everything is going as planned and I’m moving at a great pace. I’m ready for whatever is ahead. I’m where I’m supposed to be!”

Instead of fighting at home in Western Mass., Whitley will be traveling 50 miles to the east in Worcester, which is located in Central Massachusetts.

“I’ll be back on the road again, unfortunately, but not too far from home,” Whitley commented. “It’s only a one-hour drive from home and my people have traveled further than that to support me. I have no doubt my family, fans, and supporters will pack that place like always. With my family, team and supporters behind me, we can conquer anything, whether I’m fighting at home or on the road.

“I look forward to fighting there because it’ll be my first time, plus it’s a new venue for me to make a name for myself and gain new fans that’s always exciting. I’m working hard on my whole game so I will be a better fighter each time I step in the ring. Watch me as I continue my journey.

“Denzel is stepping up and getting better each time,” GCP president Chris Traietti noted. “We are trying to put experienced opponents in front of him that will give him quality rounds to help him prepare him for the next level. August 19th, Denzel can put another professional title on his resume and we’re off to 10-roiund fights and a world rating.”

The eight-round, main event pits James “Pitbull” Perkins (12-0-1, 9 KOs), of Lynn (MA), and Pittsfield’s (MA) Steve “The Savage” Sumpter (8-0, 7 KOs) for the vacant International Boxing Association (IBA) Americas Super Middleweight Championship, as well as Bay State bragging rights.

“Pandemonium at The Palladium” will be streamed live on www.bxngtv.com.

Other fighters expected to be in action on “Pandemonium at The Palladium” include another Holyoke boxer, super welterweight Carlos Castillo (7-0, 4 KOs), unbeaten Springfield super featherweight Isaiah “Baby Warrior” Cruz (6-0, 4 KOs), and former celebrated amateur Felix Parrilla (7-0, 6 KOs).

Card subject to change. Tickets are on sale and available for purchase online at www.ThePalladium.net.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET, first bell at 7:30 p.m. ET.